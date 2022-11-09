FIFA World Cup 2022
USMNT World Cup 2022 roster reveal: Legit snubs and surprises
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup 2022 roster reveal: Legit snubs and surprises

41 mins ago
Doug McIntyre
Doug McIntyre
Soccer Journalist

NEW YORK —  Forward Haji Wright  and defender Tim Ream were among the notable inclusions Wednesday when United States men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter named the Americans’ 26-man roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but there was no place for Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen or Augsburg forward Ricardo Pepi.

Veteran center back Ream, who captains English Premier League club Fulham, was recalled by Berhalter for the first time in over a year. Other notable players on Berhalter’s list include Seattle Sounders pair Jordan Morris and Cristian Roldan and Nashville fullback Shaq Moore, all of whom have been idle since their clubs’ MLS seasons ended last month. 

The decision not to bring Steffen is perhaps the most surprising of all. The 27-year-old played for Berhalter for three seasons with the Columbus Crew and was the first choice in goal for most of the coach’s four years at the helm of the national team. Like Pepi, he went on loan from his parent club over the summer to secure playing time ahead of the World Cup, which this year is being played in November and December because of the searing temperatures in Qatar in the summer, when the planet’s most popular sporting event is usually played.  

Steffen and Pepi were both in fine form with Middlesbrough and Groningen, respectively. With Steffen out, Arsenal backup Matt Turner is the projected starter in goal when the U.S. opens their tournament against Wales on Nov. 21. Ethan Horvath is the other keeper selected. 

Wright, who has 12 goals this season for Antalyaspor, good for second in the Turkish Super Lig behind Ecuador captain Enner Valencia, wasn’t part of the USMNT during World Cup qualifying but played on U.S. youth national teams with several of the Americans’ key players, including Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Juventus’ Weston McKennie and Leeds’ Tyler Adams. He won his first three caps in June, scoring on his debut. 

Center backs Miles Robinson and Chris Richards were expected to make the squad before injuries ruled them out. Midfielders McKennie and Luca de la Torre are in despite carrying minor leg ailments. Both are expected to be fully recovered before the USMNT’s opener. 

Nineteen players on the roster play their club soccer in Europe. The other seven are based in MLS. 

Inter Miami right back DeAndre Yedlin, 29, is the only player on the squad with World Cup experience. 

Here’s the full 26-player roster: 

Goalkeepers: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

Defenders: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Shaq Moore (Nashville), Tim Ream (Fulham), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Cristian Roldan (Seattle)

Forwards: Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Tim Weah (Lille), Haji Wright (Antalyaspor)

Read more:

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports. Before joining FOX Sports in 2021, he was a staff writer with ESPN and Yahoo Sports and he has covered United States men’s and women’s national teams at multiple FIFA World Cups. Follow him on Twitter @ByDougMcIntyre.

Get more from FIFA World Cup 2022 Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
United States United States
share
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Yunus Musah?
United States

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Yunus Musah?

4 mins ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Tyler Adams?

5 mins ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Joe Scally?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Joe Scally?

10 mins ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Deandre Yedlin?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Deandre Yedlin?

16 mins ago
USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Shaq Moore?
FIFA World Cup 2022

USMNT World Cup Roster Guide: Who is Shaq Moore?

17 mins ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball Polls2022 World Series Image 2022 World SeriesNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes