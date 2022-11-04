FIFA World Cup 2022 USMNT World Cup roster prediction: Alexi Lalas picks his 26-man roster 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States men's national team will reveal its 26-man World Cup roster Wednesday.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated announcement, we asked FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas to step into Gregg Berhalter's shoes and make his selections.

Lalas has broken down the USMNT player pool by position on his podcast, "State of the Union," but this roster prediction isn't based on who he thinks should be on the plane; it's based on what he believes Berhalter values on and off the pitch.

Here's where he landed:

Alexi's analysis: I think USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter places a high value on players who have been part of the group over the last few years. Maintaining the fragile dynamic of this young team, that has been cultivated over the last few years, is very important to Berhalter, and I think he will "dance with the ones that brung him."

Someone like Cristian Roldan will be on the plane as much for what he brings off the field as on it. Having said all that, I think Gregg might surprise us with a few picks.

Goalkeepers (3)

Matt Turner

Zack Steffen

Sean Johnson

Fullbacks (3)

Sergiño Dest

DeAndre Yedlin

Antonee Robinson

Central defenders (4)

Walker Zimmerman

Aaron Long

Chris Richards

Cameron Carter-Vickers

Midfielders (7)

Weston McKennie

Tyler Adams

Yunus Musah

Kellyn Acosta

Luca De La Torre

Cristian Roldan

Malik Tillman

Wingers (6)

Paul Arriola

Gio Reyna

Tim Weah

Brenden Aaronson

Christian Pulisic

Jordan Morris

Strikers (3)

Jesus Ferreira

Josh Sargent

Ricardo Pepi

