USMNT World Cup roster prediction: Alexi Lalas picks his 26-man roster
USMNT World Cup roster prediction: Alexi Lalas picks his 26-man roster

1 hour ago

The United States men's national team will reveal its 26-man World Cup roster Wednesday. 

Ahead of the highly-anticipated announcement, we asked FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT defender Alexi Lalas to step into Gregg Berhalter's shoes and make his selections.

Lalas has broken down the USMNT player pool by position on his podcast, "State of the Union," but this roster prediction isn't based on who he thinks should be on the plane; it's based on what he believes Berhalter values on and off the pitch. 

Here's where he landed:

Alexi's analysis: I think USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter places a high value on players who have been part of the group over the last few years. Maintaining the fragile dynamic of this young team, that has been cultivated over the last few years, is very important to Berhalter, and I think he will "dance with the ones that brung him." 

Someone like Cristian Roldan will be on the plane as much for what he brings off the field as on it. Having said all that, I think Gregg might surprise us with a few picks.

Goalkeepers (3)

Matt Turner
Zack Steffen
Sean Johnson

Who Should Gregg Berhalter start in the World Cup?
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse analyze whether Zack Steffen or Matt Turner should start for USMNT and Gregg Berhalter in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Fullbacks (3)

Sergiño Dest
DeAndre Yedlin
Antonee Robinson

USMNT fullback preview
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse argue which fullbacks should make the trip to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Central defenders (4)

Walker Zimmerman
Aaron Long
Chris Richards
Cameron Carter-Vickers

USMNT backline preview
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse debate which defenders should make the trip to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Midfielders (7)

Weston McKennie
Tyler Adams
Yunus Musah
Kellyn Acosta
Luca De La Torre
Cristian Roldan
Malik Tillman

USMNT midfielder preview
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse debate which midfielders are a lock for the World Cup and which midfielders might not make the cut.

Wingers (6)

Paul Arriola
Gio Reyna
Tim Weah
Brenden Aaronson
Christian Pulisic
Jordan Morris

USMNT winger preview
Alexi Lalas and David Mosse give their takes on which wingers they believe Gregg Berhalter should take to the World Cup.

Strikers (3)

Jesus Ferreira
Josh Sargent
Ricardo Pepi

Jesus Ferreira, Josh Sargent or Jordan Pefok?
Who should Berhalter bring to the World Cup?

You can watch the "State of the Union" podcast on YouTube or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts.

