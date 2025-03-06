United States USMNT Nations League roster prediction: Will Gio Reyna make the cut? Updated Mar. 6, 2025 2:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Last week, Gio Reyna was named to the United States' provisional roster for the Concacaf Nations League finals later this month in Los Angeles. Whether he makes coach Mauricio Pochettino's final 23-man squad remains to be seen.

The smart money is on Pochettino picking Reyna, to be clear. But it also isn't necessarily a sure thing. Although the 22-year-old Borussia Dortmund attacker has started in two of the German club's last three Bundesliga games, he didn't seize the opportunity. With usual starter Julian Brandt back from injury, Reyna appears set to return to the bench, where he's spent most of the season. Even after logging 74 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 win over St. Pauli, Reyna has played just 541 minutes across all competitions this season — less than six full games.

Even with the injuries to forwards Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi and Haji Wright, competition for places will be fierce.

Injury has prevented the Argentine manager from calling Reyna since he was hired last September to lead the Americans through next year's U.S. co-hosted World Cup, and the coach hasn't addressed Reyna's situation publicly. He has, however, generally encouraged his players to find new teams if they can't earn regular minutes with their current clubs.

Reyna, as ever, remains a special case. Five years after becoming the youngest American to appear in the Champions League, at 17, he's still considered one of the country's brightest prospects. While a laundry list of ailments — a torn goin, a broken leg, hamstring issues — and a revolving door of managers conspired to prevent him from becoming a mainstay with the Black & Yellow, Reyna has been a starter for the USMNT for the last two years. He's also owned the Nations League in particular, playing a vital role in U.S. triumphs in 2021, 2023 and 2024. Named man of the match in two of those finals, Reyna was also voted tournament MVP last year.

That history alone should be enough for Pochettino to summon Reyna this month, though it seems unlikely he'll start him if everyone else is healthy. Whatever the role, it will be fascinating to see how Pochettino handles Reyna. The former Chelsea, PSG and Tottenham boss prizes hard-running, hard-tackling players — not exactly Reyna's strengths — but Pochettino also knows that the USMNT needs all the talent at its disposal to make a deep World Cup run on home soil 15 months from now. Getting the best out of Reyna over the next year-plus would go a long way toward that end.

USMNT Nations League roster prediction

Goalkeepers: Matt Turner, Patrick Schulte, Zack Steffen

Just missed out: Matt Freese, Ethan Horvath, Diego Kochen

If healthy, Turner will be in the nets in LA despite his lack of regular playing time with Crystal Palace. Who's No. 2 is less clear; it could now be Steffen, the hugely experienced former U.S. starter who was spectacular in the January camp win over Costa Rica.

Defenders: Antonee "Jedi" Robinson, Chris Richards, Tim Ream, Joe Scally, Mark McKenzie, Miles Robinson, Cameron Carter-Vickers

Just missed out: Marlon Fossey, DeJuan Jones, Shaq Moore, John Tolkin, Auston Trusty, Walker Zimmerman

Pochettino invited just two natural fullbacks, Jedi and Scally, the last time the full-strength USMNT convened, in November. Expect the same this month. Center backs Richards, Ream and Robinson have all played on the outside for their clubs in a three- or five-man backline in the past, and several midfielders (plus winger Tim Weah) can also easily drop back if needed.

Midfielders: Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, Yunus Musah, Johnny Cardoso, Tanner Tessmann, Gio Reyna, Brenden Aaronson

Just missed out: Gianluca Busio, Luca de la Torre, Jack McGlynn, Aidan Morris

Having a fully fit and healthy Adams for the first time since Qatar 2022 will be a huge boon for the Americans this month. McKennie is having another career season for Juventus. Musah has emerged as a starter for AC Milan and Cardoso continues to impress in La Liga with Real Betis, but the biggest recent winner could be Tessmann, who has now carved out a regular job with French giants Lyon.

Forwards: Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, Josh Sargent, Alex Zendejas, Brandon Vazquez, Patrick Agyemang

Just missed out: Paxten Aaronson, Cade Cowell, Damian Downs, Diego Luna, Brian White

Pulisic is still the USMNT's most irreplaceable player despite his recent slump with AC Milan. Weah isn't far behind. With Balogun and especially Pepi unavailable, Sargent has a massive opportunity to prove that he can provide the goals the U.S. will need in March; the 2022 World Cup vet has scored seven times in his last seven games for Norwich City in England's second tier. MLS strikers Agyemang and Vazquez should also be there, though it's possible that Pochettino selects just one center forward in addition to Sargent.

Meantime, Zendejas has played his way onto this squad. With four goals in seven games for Club America since January, the winger has been arguably the best player in Liga MX this year. He's got the edge over "Big Balls" Luna, who has struggled through Real Salt Lake's first few games.

Doug McIntyre is a soccer writer for FOX Sports who has covered the United States men's and women's national teams at FIFA World Cups on five continents. Follow him at @ByDougMcIntyre .

