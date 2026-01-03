Weston McKennie Salvages Point For Juventus With First Goal of Serie A Season
Juventus dominated and had numerous chances but it was Lecce which took a surprise lead in first-half stoppage time.
There seemed little danger when Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso rolled a ball towards teammate Pierre Kalulu but it was underpowered and Lameck Banda rushed in to intercept before cutting past two opponents and firing into the near corner.
Juventus leveled almost immediately after the break as Weston McKennie touched on a cross and rushed into the area, right in front of goal, to control the return pass from Kenan Yıldız and fire home.
It was McKennie’s first goal in Serie A this season although the United States international has scored two in the Champions League.
Juventus had a chance to take the lead when it was awarded a penalty after Lecce midfielder Mohamed Kaba blocked Jonathan David’s effort with his arm. David stepped up but the Canada forward's penalty was central and weak and was saved by Falcone.
David almost atoned for his error late on but his fierce strike was brilliantly saved by Falcone. Yıldız also hit the post deep in stoppage time as Juventus laid siege to the goal.
Lecce inched five points above the relegation zone.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
