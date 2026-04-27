Ultimate 2026 World Cup Gambling Guide: Picks, Predictions, Odds, Underdogs to Bet On

Welcome to the only World Cup betting guide you'll ever need, whether it's your first bet or your hundredth.

Whether you're targeting long-term futures or daily edges in each of the 104 matches, this guide has everything from suggested wagers for each market along with match-by-match strategy, props, live betting angles and much more throughout the entire tournament.

5 Bets You Should Make | Underdogs to Bet On | Futures Guide | Daily Betting Strategy | Props and Specials | Live Betting

5 Bets You Should Make

Belgium to Win All Group Games (+220)

Most of Belgium's golden generation has retired from international play, but the Red Devils roster still features the likes of Jérémy Doku (Manchester City), Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli), Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), and Leandro Trossard (Arsenal).

Iran is the only team Belgium will play that has ever won a World Cup match and has with a 3-4-11 (W-D-L) record all-time. Egypt and New Zealand have a combined 0-5-8 (W-D-L) record all-time at the World Cup.

Ecuador to Reach Semifinals (+1400)

This is by far the riskiest bet we are backing, as Ecuador has never made it past the Round of 16 and has to deal with Germany and Ivory Coast in Group E.

But this is Ecuador's golden generation, featuring Moisés Caicedo (Chelsea), Willian Pacho (PSG), Piero Hincapié (Arsenal), Pervis Estupiñan (AC Milan), Kendry Paez (River Plate, on loan from Chelsea), and Enner Valencia (Pachuca), the nation's all-time leading goalscorer. Expect them to make a deep run in the tournament behind an incredibly talented back line and midfield.

Portugal to Lift the Trophy (+850)

Portugal is absolutely loaded, starring two of the best center midfielders in the game in Vitinha and João Neves, along with the best left back in the world in Nuno Mendes. All three just started and won the UEFA Champions League final for PSG.

Other key players include Rubén Dias (Manchester City), João Cancelo (Barcelona), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) along with Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), who just won Premier League Player of the Season with a record 21 assists. Oh, and there's also Cristiano Ronaldo, whose 143 international goals are the most ever.

This is Portugal's year, and at +850 you're getting great value.

Kane won this award at the 2018 World Cup and was a machine this season for Bayern Munich. In 51 appearances, he scored a whopping 61 goals, including 14 in the Champions League.

England has the third-best odds to win the tournament at +650, meaning Kane will likely get an ample number of games to find the back of the net.

Even coming off a disappointing season at Real Madrid, Mbappe scored 42 goals with seven assists in 44 appearances for Los Blancos.

He has 13 World Cup goals to his name, four shy of breaking the all-time record. He'll threaten that record alongside stars Michael Olise and Ousmane Dembélé in attack.

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Underdogs to Bet On

Below are some underdog bets from FOX Sports Wager Expert, Chris "The Bear" Fallica:

Germany hasn’t advanced past the quarterfinals of a major international tournament since the European Championship in 2016. Sure, it’s a new roster and a new coach, but even at Euro 2024 as hosts, it still went out in the quarterfinals. I just don’t think Germany warrants being such a heavy favorite here, so I’m not only taking a shot on Ivory Coast to win the group, but also to be the African nation that advances the furthest.

I think the Elephants are low-key loaded. Maybe they ultimately prove to be too young, but the talent is there: Amad Diallo, Yan Diomande, Evann Guessand, Franck Kessie, to name a few. Win the group, and you likely draw a third-place side in the Round of 32. Finish second, and you’d probably get Norway in the Round of 32, which is still very manageable.

The group opener against Brazil will potentially determine the winner of Group C. Beat Brazil, and it's a likely formality. Draw, and the group turns into which of the two sides beats up more on Haiti and Scotland. I give Morocco a good shot here. The Brazil squad announced the other day seems to be lacking, especially in the midfield, and Neymar probably shouldn’t be on the team. It’s not a Brazil side we’re historically used to. Morocco will give them all they can handle.

Doku has been very dangerous late in the season with Manchester City, scoring four goals in his last seven games. Belgium is a massive favorite to win its group with Egypt, Iran and Saudi Arabia. That would create a path which should have it in the quarterfinals, as it would face a third-place team in the first knockout round game and then either a third-place team or the winner of the group which features the United States in the Round of 16.

Futures Guide

All 48 nations playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup have been divided into 12 groups (labeled A-J) of four teams each. The top two teams from each group advance, along with the eight best third-place teams.

The eight third-place teams with the most points will advance to the knockout rounds— with the tiebreakers below being used to determine who gets in if teams have the same number of points:

Goal difference Goals scored Conduct score (yellow card, red cards, fouls) FIFA World Ranking

In 11 of the 12 2026 FIFA World Cup groups, three of the four teams have minus odds to advance, limiting betting value. Group H is the exception, where Saudi Arabia is listed at +100 and Cape Verde at +250 to reach the knockout stage.

For example, top teams like Spain, England and Argentina are all -10000 to advance, meaning you would have to risk $1,000 to win just $10.

Senegal's odds do not match its talent due to the fact they have France and Norway in their group. This is Senegal's fourth straight World Cup appearance and boasts a talented roster headlined by superstar Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr).

Sadio Mané of Senegal.

Only one team finishes on top of each group, and unlike the "to advance" market, there is no safety net. A single draw or upset can completely shift the standings, making this one of the more volatile markets on the board.

This is the market where bettors should look for value. Instead of laying heavy juice on favorites, target strong second tier teams that can capitalize on one key result. A single head-to-head win is often enough to flip a group.

At -125, the Netherlands to win Group F offers tremendous betting value. A win over Japan should be all the Dutch need.

Virgil van Dijk of Netherlands (Photo by Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images).

This market is one of the unique ways to bet on the World Cup, as you are predicting exactly when a nation will be eliminated from the tournament.

A sportsbook will list every team in the tournament and offer odds on when they will be eliminated. The options will consist of group stage, last 32, last 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, runner-up and outright winner.

Mexico is the favorite to win its group, which would mean it'd play a weaker third-place team in the Round of 32. El Tri is also playing in its home country and reached the quarterfinals of the tournament in the two previous World Cups it hosted (1970, 1986).

At 17 years old, Gilberto Mora is set to become the youngest player to ever appear for Mexico at the World Cup.

To Reach Final

In this betting market, you are simply betting on a team to make it to the final, not win it, which removes some of the volatility that comes with a single match deciding everything.

While no true long shot has ever won the tournament, Morocco made one of the most remarkable runs in recent history at 200-1 odds in 2022, becoming the first African nation to reach the semifinals before losing to France.

Additionally, Croatia were one of the longest shots to reach a World Cup Final at 30-1 in 2018 before also falling to France.

Brazil has not made the final since winning the cup in 2002, and it has exited in either the quarter or semifinals in five straight World Cups. But with an expanded field and the likes of Viní Júnior (Real Madrid), Raphinha (Barcelona), Marquinhos (PSG), and Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) on the roster, +400 is too good to pass up.

Vinícius Júnior and Neymar of Brazil.

This is the headline market of the entire tournament and the one that defines everything else. Betting on a team to lift the trophy means you are backing them to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Since 1966, when pre-tournament World Cup odds were first recorded, the longest shot to ever lift the trophy was Italy in 1982 at +1800.

Spain (+475), France (+500), England (+650), Brazil (+850), Argentina (+900), Portugal (+1000) and Germany (+1400) are the only seven teams with shorter odds than Italy had when it won in 1982. If historical trends hold, the eventual champion will likely come from this group.

Despite the trend of World Cup winners coming from shorter odds, pre-tournament favorites have rarely delivered, winning just three of the 15 tournaments played between 1966 and 2022. As mentioned earlier, back Portugal to win.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

The Golden Boot is awarded to the top goalscorer of the tournament and is one of the most popular individual betting markets. It also gives fans a chance to root for a single player throughout the tournament.

Players on teams that make deep runs will have more matches and more chances to score, which is why winners almost always come from teams that reach at least the semifinals.

Target players who take penalty kicks, are the focal point of their team’s attack and play heavy minutes with minimal substitution.

Mbappé is the current favorite to win the Golden Boot at +600, with Kane (+700) and Erling Haaland (+1400) just behind him. Again, Kane is our pick to take it home.

The Golden Ball is awarded to the best player in the tournament based on expert opinion and media voting.

The Golden Ball winner played in the final in seven of the last eight World Cups. In five of the last seven tournaments, the award went to a player from the runner-up nation.

Lionel Messi has won this award in two of the last three World Cups and Croatian superstar Luka Modrić also won it 2018.

Back Mbappé to earn the honor this year as he leads an exciting French attack.

The Golden Glove is the award given to the best goalkeeper of the World Cup.

It is awarded to the keeper who had the greatest impact on their team’s success throughout the tournament.

In four of the last five World Cups, the winner of this award has come from the champion nation.

In 2022, Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez took home the honor after making several clutch saves in the final against France.

Belgium's Thibaut Courtois is returning from injury, but when healthy he is arguably the best keeper in the world, with 276 career clean sheets at the club level.

As mentioned earlier, Belgium has a favorable group and is poised to make a run in the tournament.

Daily Betting Strategy During Tournament

Now, let's turn our focus from futures to individual matches.

The World Cup runs from June 11 to July 19, with multiple matches to bet on each day. While futures can offer value, they require a series of outcomes to hit and often take the entire tournament to cash.

Betting on individual matches allows you to build momentum and stack wins throughout each of the 104 World Cup matches.

Moneyline

The moneyline betting market is different in soccer than in most other sports. Instead of two options, there are three: each team to win and the match to end in a draw.

The bet is finalized at the end of regulation time. If the game goes to extra time or a penalty shootout, a "Draw" bet cashes.

Because of this, the odds will have more value, but there are now three possible outcomes instead of two. Here's an example below:

Mexico: -230

Draw: +340

South Africa: +700

In the 2022 World Cup, 31% of knockout matches required extra time or penalties to determine a winner, while only 20.8% of group stage matches ended in a draw.

Spread

The spread betting market in soccer is based on goal margin, with one team favored by a certain number of goals. In closer matchups, the favorite is often listed at -0.5, while larger favorites can be -1.5, -2.5 or even -3.5.

One key difference in World Cup betting is that spreads are not always priced evenly at -110 on both sides. The odds will vary based on how strong the favorite is, so it is important to pay attention to the price, not just the number.

On several sportsbooks, you can also find alternate spreads at different odds, allowing bettors to adjust their risk and potential payout.

Additionally, goal differential has now become critical in the group stage, especially under the new format with third-place teams advancing. Teams are more likely to push for multi-goal wins rather than settle for narrow victories.

O/U (Total Goals)

The over/under provides another exciting way to bet on an individual match. You are simply betting on whether the combined score of both teams will be over or under a set number (usually 2.5 goals).

Time Limit: Important! These bets almost always apply to 90 minutes plus stoppage time only. In knockout rounds, goals scored in extra time or penalty shootouts do not count toward your O/U bet.

In the 2022 World Cup, there was an average of 2.69 goals per game, which was the highest in the 32-team era.

One key tip for the 2026 World Cup: with the new 48-team format, eight of the 12 third-place teams advance, and they are ranked across all groups by goal difference and goals scored.

Draw No Bet

The Draw No Bet (DNB) market is a safer way to play the moneyline. It’s useful in matches where you like a team to win but could also see it ending in a draw. If your team wins, you win. If it's a draw, you get your money back.

In this market, you pay for that safety net with your potential payout. Since the sportsbooks are taking on more risk by giving you your money back on a draw, they slash the odds. Here's an example:

3-Way Moneyline: USA (-105) | Paraguay (+295) | Draw (+245)

Draw No Bet: USA (-235) | Paraguay (+185)

If you bet $100 on the USA 3-way moneyline, you’d profit $95. If you take the Americans on the DNB line, you only profit about $43. You sacrifice some of your profit to get your money back if it finishes as a draw.

To Advance

This market only applies to knockout rounds— you are simply picking which team makes it to the next round.

Unlike standard moneyline bets that are settled after 90 minutes, this wager is decided by the final outcome of the match. Whether your team scores the winning goal in the 20th minute, the 119th minute, or advances via a penalty shootout, your ticket cashes.

Example: Argentina vs France (2022 WC Final)

If you had bet the moneyline on Argentina, you would have lost since it was 2-2 at the end of 90 minutes.

If you had bet Argentina "to advance" (or to lift the trophy since it was the final), you won.

Props and Specials

This is where things really get fun. If you’re just looking to enjoy an exciting match without picking a side, player prop markets offer a great way to get involved.

First Goalscorer

This is a high-risk, high-reward market where you’re betting on who scores the first goal of the match. Odds are usually longer here, even for the stars.

We like Raúl Jiménez to score first in Mexico's opening match against South Africa. His 44 goals are the third-most in the national team's history.

Anytime Goalscorer

In this market, you’re simply picking a player to score at any point during the match. It’s a great way to stay engaged without needing a specific result.

Back South Korea's Son Heung-min to score against Czechia on the opening day. His 54 goals are the second-most in the team's history.

Player Goals O/U

Usually set at 0.5, this is functionally the same as anytime goalscorer. However, for elite goalscorers, it could occasionally be 1.5.

When Canada faces Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 12, bet on Jonathan David to hit the over. The 26-year-old is already Canada's all-time leading goalscorer.

Player Assists O/U

For this market, focus on playmakers instead of finishers. You’re betting on whether a player will record an assist.

Christian Pulisic has 19 to his name for the U.S. national team. He also was one of two players to register at least 10 goals and nine assists in Serie A this past season.

Player to Score 2+ or 3+ Goals

This market is another example of a boom-or-bust type of wager. Typical pricing for these markets sees star players listed around +300 to +700 to score 2+ goals, while 3+ goals odds usually range from +1200 to +3000 or higher.

In the 2022 World Cup, 18 players scored two or more goals in one match. Only two players – Portugal's Gonçalo Ramos (Round of 16) and France's Kylian Mbappé (the final) – scored a hat trick.

Live Betting Playbook

Live betting offers a completely different way to approach the tournament and can create real advantages while the action unfolds. Live betting creates real opportunities to jump in at the right moment.

Here are some windows to take advantage of live betting:

The "Quarters" Strategy: Hydration Breaks

For the first time in World Cup history, FIFA has confirmed 3-minute hydration breaks in each half.

Bettors should approach matches almost like they’re split into four quarters, as betting lines tend to stabilize or briefly reset during these pauses.

These breaks give the market a moment to breathe, creating opportunities to jump in when odds settle before they restart.

Taking Advantage of Red Cards

If a player gets a red card, his team has to play the rest of that match with 10 players. Teams that get an opponent sent off in the first half have an exponentially greater chance to win as a result.

However, if a red card happens after the 70th minute, the impact on the final score drops significantly. Teams with 10 men are much more successful at "parking the bus" for 20 minutes than an entire half or more.

The "Second Yellow" VAR Pivot

For the first time at the World Cup, VAR (video assistant referee) can review and overturn a second yellow card since it results in a red.

When a player receives a second yellow, the opposing team’s "to win" odds will usually move quickly because they may be playing 11-on-10.

But now, there could be a VAR review that lasts up to a minute before the decision is finalized. If the foul looks like it has a real chance of being overturned, bettors may be able to jump in before odds return to their original price.

Potential injuries