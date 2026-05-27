Soccer
2026 World Cup Golden Glove Odds: Emiliano Martínez Favored to Repeat
Soccer

2026 World Cup Golden Glove Odds: Emiliano Martínez Favored to Repeat

Published May. 28, 2026 2:23 p.m. ET

It's not only the boot that's prone to turning gold.

The Golden Glove is the award given to the best goalkeeper at the World Cup. The winner often comes down to impact, with clutch saves in knockout stage matches and standout performances in the tournament’s crunch-time moments.

In four of the last five World Cups, the winner of this award has come from the champion nation. 

Emiliano Martínez of Argentina is +450 to become a repeat Golden Glove winner (Getty Images).

In 2022, Argentina’s Emiliano Martínez won the Golden Glove after delivering several clutch saves in the final against France, most notably, a dramatic point-blank stop on Randal Kolo Muani late in extra time that helped preserve the win for Argentina.

The save is widely regarded as one of the greatest moments by a goalkeeper in World Cup history.

Let's dive into the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of May 28. 

 

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Golden Glove winner 2026

Emiliano Martínez: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Unai Simón: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Alisson: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Mike Maignan: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Jordan Pickford: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Ederson: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
David Raya: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Diogo Costa: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Oliver Baumann: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Joan Garcia Pons: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Thibaut Courtois: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

 

Martínez played a pivotal role in Argentina’s 2022 FIFA World Cup title, starting all seven matches and playing every single minute. He conceded only eight total goals and kept three clean sheets. 

Martínez also took home the Golden Glove at Copa América in 2024 as he had five clean sheets and only allowed one goal in the entire tournament.

Unai Simón will yet again be Spain's starting goalie at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Simon was an influential piece in Spain's 2024 European Championship run, allowing only three goals and putting together two clean sheets in six matches. 

This will be Simón’s second career World Cup appearance after playing every minute of the team’s four matches during the 2022 tournament.

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan won the Golden Glove at the 2024 UEFA European Championship. Despite losing to Spain in the semifinal, Maignan won this award by recording four clean sheets and making 16 saves throughout the tournament. 

The AC Milan goalkeeper was named as the undisputed starting shot-stopper for Les Bleus. He missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to calf injuries and was not part of the 2018 championship squad. 

 
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