Was Sebastian Berhalter A Smart Pick For USA's World Cup Roster?

As the old saying goes, "like father, like son." And there's a new case of that with the U.S. men's national team.

The USA released its 26-man roster for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday and with his inclusion, Sebastian Berhalter will join his father Gregg Berhalter as the second ever father-son duo to play for the USA at a World Cup.

The Berhalters join Gio Reyna and his father Claudio Reyna (a three-time World Cup participant) as the other pair, with Gio now set for his second World Cup trip after debuting in the 2022 edition – where he was coached by Gregg.

The elder Berhalter (who played on the 2002 and 2006 squads alongside Claudio) coached the USA to a Round-of-16 exit at the 2022 World Cup but was fired after the USA's disappointing finish at the 2024 Copa América. That led to Mauricio Pochettino being hired as U.S. manager, which opened the door for younger Berhalter to make his mark.

"Four years ago, his dad, Gregg Berhalter, was the coach. [Sebastian] was in the stands in Qatar watching this team, and now he’s on this team," Fox Sports' Alexi Lalas said on Tuesday's episode of "Alexi Lalas’ State of the Union" following the USA's roster reveal.

Gregg had previously said that he "never could have picked" his son back in 2022, but added "everything is in the place it’s supposed to be. It’s his turn. It’s his time now."

Lalas added that Gregg's firing was a pivotal moment in Sebastian’s path to the World Cup roster.

"I was reading those quotes from Gregg Berhalter. He’s proud of his son, but he’s also incredibly honest. Sebastian Berhalter is not on this team if Gregg Berhalter is still the coach," Lalas argued.

"As painful as the moment was when Gregg Berhalter was fired from the USMNT, it is the reason why his son is now representing the USA at the World Cup," Lalas added. "As a father, he is probably pretty happy and if that’s the tradeoff, I think he would be ok with it."

Sebastian Berhalter is part of the 2026 squad. Gregg Berhalter coached the 2022 team (Getty Images)

FOX Sports soccer analyst Stu Holden said he believes the 25-year-old Berhalter would have made the team regardless because of the level he has played at over the last year, who has shined for both the USA and the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Holden argued that criticism surrounding Berhalter’s inclusion is tied to a larger disrespect toward MLS players despite their recent performances.

"MLS bias. We have two guys, Berhalter and [Seattle's Cristian] Roldan, that are good soccer players," Holden said. "They have performed well in big moments for the USA and are having a great year with their teams."

Holden added that he would feel completely comfortable starting either Roldan or Berhalter in a World Cup match.

"I have no qualms or hesitation to say I’d start either of those guys in a game, and I don’t think the level drops off," Holden added.

Holden’s defense also reflects just how much MLS representation remains on this USA roster.

Eight current MLS players made the 26-man World Cup squad, while 13 additional players on the roster previously came through MLS academies or spent time developing in the league before moving abroad.

2026 FIFA World Cup: How To Watch

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11–July 19, 2026. Spread across three countries, the tournament will culminate with the final on July 19 at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. All 104 tournament matches will air live across FOX (70) and FS1 (34) with every match streaming live and on-demand within both the FOX One and the FOX Sports app. A record 40 matches, more than one-third of the tournament, will air in prime time across FOX (21) and FS1 (19).

The opening match on June 11 between Mexico and South Africa (3 p.m. ET) will stream for free on Tubi, as well as the USA's opening match against Paraguay on June 12 (9 p.m. ET).