Switzerland vs. Spain live updates: Spain takes 3-1 lead
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Friday, as Switzerland takes on Spain in the first game of the round of 16 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand.
Switzerland enters the match as the Group A victor, having shut out the Philippines 2-0 in a lopsided contest to open play, before earning scoreless draws against Norway and New Zealand.
Spain, the No. 2 team out of Group C, scored goals in bunches in its first two outings, beating Costa Rica and Zambia by a combined score of 8-0. Five different women scored goals in the games. Its momentum was stopped abruptly by group winner Japan, though, which dominated La Roja 4-0. Spain will look for scoring from Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes against Switzerland's tough defense. She has attempted 11 shots thus far and is tied for the most goals on the squad.
Follow our live coverage below!
17': We're back!
Spain quickly regained its composure, punching back with an admirable header from Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer
11': What. Just. Happened?
Spain quickly lost its momentum on a self-inflicted wound, as poor communication between a defender and her goalie resulted in an own goal.
5': GOOALLLLLL!!
Well, that didn't take long. After Switzerland's goalie made a wonderful stop on a shot attempt, La Roja quickly rallied to the ball to capitalize on its opponent's vulnerability. It was the first goal Switzerland allowed all tournament long.
3': Tested early
Spain's Catalina Coll made her international debut in the match, and was quickly forced to make a play to ward off a Swiss attack.
PREGAME
Putellas out of Spain's starting lineup
Spain entered the game with massive changes to its starting lineup, including Alexia Putellas and Mariona Caldentey moving to the bench. The squad will also start Catalina Coll in goal, who is making her debut in these games in place of Maria Rodriguez.
Steady Swiss
The Swiss, meanwhile, will go with the same starting lineup for the third straight game.
Setting the stage
The World Cup NOW crew previewed the match live on Twitter.
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
Why set pieces could be the difference in USA-Sweden matchup
USWNT hoping to 'find joy in the game' for crucial Sweden match
Women's World Cup power rankings: Morocco makes massive jump; Japan remains on top
Bookmaker's take on Women's World Cup knockout stage, USWNT-Sweden, futures bets
USA vs. Sweden: Everything to know, time, how to watch round of 16 match
2023 Women's World Cup schedule: How to watch, TV channel, dates, results
2023 Women's World Cup odds: USA no longer favorite to win it all Down Under
USWNT's dynasty has officially been put on notice
2023 Women's World Cup: Best of the group stage
