Switzerland vs. Spain live updates: Spain takes 3-1 lead

Updated Aug. 5, 2023 1:36 a.m. ET

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Friday, as Switzerland takes on Spain in the first game of the round of 16 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. 

Switzerland enters the match as the Group A victor, having shut out the Philippines 2-0 in a lopsided contest to open play, before earning scoreless draws against Norway and New Zealand

Spain, the No. 2 team out of Group C, scored goals in bunches in its first two outings, beating Costa Rica and Zambia by a combined score of 8-0. Five different women scored goals in the games. Its momentum was stopped abruptly by group winner Japan, though, which dominated La Roja 4-0. Spain will look for scoring from Jennifer Hermoso Fuentes against Switzerland's tough defense. She has attempted 11 shots thus far and is tied for the most goals on the squad.

Follow our live coverage below!

Switzerland vs Spain

17': We're back!

Spain quickly regained its composure, punching back with an admirable header from Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer

Spain's Alba Maria Redondo Ferrer scores goal vs. Switzerland in 17' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

11': What. Just. Happened?

Spain quickly lost its momentum on a self-inflicted wound, as poor communication between a defender and her goalie resulted in an own goal. 

Spain's Teresa Abilleira scores an own goal in 11' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

5': GOOALLLLLL!!

Well, that didn't take long. After Switzerland's goalie made a wonderful stop on a shot attempt, La Roja quickly rallied to the ball to capitalize on its opponent's vulnerability. It was the first goal Switzerland allowed all tournament long.

Spain's Aitana Bonmati Conca scores goal vs. Switzerland in 5' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

3': Tested early

Spain's Catalina Coll made her international debut in the match, and was quickly forced to make a play to ward off a Swiss attack.

PREGAME

Putellas out of Spain's starting lineup

Spain entered the game with massive changes to its starting lineup, including Alexia Putellas and Mariona Caldentey moving to the bench. The squad will also start Catalina Coll in goal, who is making her debut in these games in place of Maria Rodriguez.

Steady Swiss

The Swiss, meanwhile, will go with the same starting lineup for the third straight game.

Setting the stage

The World Cup NOW crew previewed the match live on Twitter.

Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.

FIFA Women's World Cup
Switzerland
Spain
