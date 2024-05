FIFA Men's World Cup Summer of Stars on FOX: Daily schedule for Copa América and Euro 2024 Published May. 2, 2024 5:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Summer of Stars on FOX kicks off this summer with the CONMEBOL Copa América and the UEFA European Championship.

While the tournaments start more than a week apart, they'll both conclude with back-to-back finals on July 14. Between then, there will be soccer from sunrise to sunset on the FOX family of networks and the FOX Sports app.

Here is a day-by-day breakdown of the Copa América and Euro 2024:

All times are Eastern

June 14

June 15

June 16

June 17

June 18

June 19

June 20

June 21

June 22

June 23

June 24

June 25

June 26

June 27

Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. (FOX)

Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. (FOX)

June 28

Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Paraguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. (FS1)

June 29

2A vs 2B, 12 p.m. (FS1)

1A vs 2C, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. (FS1)

Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. (FS2)

June 30

1C vs 3D/E/F, 12 p.m. (FOX)

1B vs 3A/D/E/F, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. (FS1)

July 1

2D vs 2E, 12 p.m. (FS1)

1F vs 3A/B/C, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. (FS2)

United States vs. Uruguay, 9 p.m. (FS1)

July 2

1E vs 3A/B/C/D, 12 p.m. (FS1)

1D vs 2F, 3 p.m. (FS2)

July 4

1A vs. 2B, 9 p.m. (FOX)

July 5

W39 vs W37, 12 p.m.

W41 vs W42, 3 p.m.

2A vs. 1B, 9 p.m. (FS1)

July 6

W40 vs W38, 12 p.m. (FOX)

W43 vs W44, 3 p.m. (FOX)

1D vs. 2C, 6 p.m. (FS1)

1C vs. 2D, 9 p.m. (FS1)

July 9

W45 vs W46, 3 p.m. (FOX)

W25 vs. W26, 8 p.m. (FS1

July 10

W47 vs W48, 3 p.m. (FOX)

W27 vs. W28, 8 p.m. (FS1)

July 13

L29 vs. L30, 8 p.m. (FS1)

FINALS

July 14

W49 vs W50, 3 p.m. (FOX)

W29 vs. W30, 8 p.m. (FOX)

Schedule is subject to change.

