FIFA Women's World Cup
Marta leaves door open to playing for Brazil in 2024 Olympics
FIFA Women's World Cup

Marta leaves door open to playing for Brazil in 2024 Olympics

Updated Aug. 16, 2023 6:59 p.m. ET

Brazil women's soccer legend Marta reiterated Tuesday that the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup was her last time playing in that event — but left the door open to returning for Seleção Feminina one last time in the 2024 Olympics.

"Like I said, I'm not going to play another World Cup," Marta said in a media session with the NWSL's Orlando Pride, via The Equalizer. "I didn't say I'm not going to play in the next Olympics, but I don't have the answer. I'll work on feeling day-by-day if I feel like I have the power that I can share with Brazil [to] fight for a gold medal."

Marta is back training with the Pride, her club team since 2017, after Brazil's disappointing group stage exit from the World Cup in early August. The 37-year-old confirmed before and during the event that it would be the last of six World Cups that she has appeared in, and urged fans to keep supporting women's soccer after Brazil was eliminated with a scoreless draw versus Jamaica.

'World Cup Tonight' crew reflects on Marta's legacy after Brazil is eliminated by Jamaica

'World Cup Tonight' crew reflects on Marta's legacy after Brazil is eliminated by Jamaica

The end of Marta's World Cup career prompted an outpouring of support from both current players and fellow soccer legends as they reflected on her barrier-breaking journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Marta's legendary Women's World Cup career by the numbers]

Now, they and other women's soccer fans around the world have some hope that Marta may have one more farewell performance in a global event.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Marta
Orlando Pride
Brazil
share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Brazil Brazil
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Zac Gallen on becoming the D-Backs' ace (and his beef with Ben Verlander)

Zac Gallen on becoming the D-Backs' ace (and his beef with Ben Verlander)

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes