Marta leaves door open to playing for Brazil in 2024 Olympics

Brazil women's soccer legend Marta reiterated Tuesday that the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup was her last time playing in that event — but left the door open to returning for Seleção Feminina one last time in the 2024 Olympics.

"Like I said, I'm not going to play another World Cup," Marta said in a media session with the NWSL's Orlando Pride, via The Equalizer. "I didn't say I'm not going to play in the next Olympics, but I don't have the answer. I'll work on feeling day-by-day if I feel like I have the power that I can share with Brazil [to] fight for a gold medal."

Marta is back training with the Pride, her club team since 2017, after Brazil's disappointing group stage exit from the World Cup in early August. The 37-year-old confirmed before and during the event that it would be the last of six World Cups that she has appeared in, and urged fans to keep supporting women's soccer after Brazil was eliminated with a scoreless draw versus Jamaica.

The end of Marta's World Cup career prompted an outpouring of support from both current players and fellow soccer legends as they reflected on her barrier-breaking journey.

Now, they and other women's soccer fans around the world have some hope that Marta may have one more farewell performance in a global event.

