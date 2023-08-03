FIFA Women's World Cup
Marta's legendary Women's World Cup career by the numbers
Marta's legendary Women's World Cup career by the numbers

Updated Aug. 3, 2023 10:45 a.m. ET

Marta played her last game at the FIFA Women's World Cup on Wednesday, when Brazil failed to secure the three points it needed to advance to the knockout stage over Jamaica.

Marta will end her international career without the World Cup she coveted so much, but she dominated the tournament in practically every other facet.

Let's take a look back at Marta's legendary World Cup career by the numbers:

'World Cup Tonight' crew reflects on Marta's legacy after Brazil is eliminated by Jamaica

'World Cup Tonight' crew reflects on Marta's legacy after Brazil is eliminated by Jamaica

2007 — At the 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup, Marta took home the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player and the Golden Boot as the leading goalscorer.

175 — Marta has 175 caps with Brazil, which is the second most in its women's national team's history behind Formiga (206).

115 — The number of goals Marta has scored for Brazil at the senior level. She ranks 10th all time among women's goalscorers at the international level.

23 — Caps Marta has recorded at the FIFA Women's World Cup. She played in six different World Cups from 2007 to 2023.

17 — Marta's 17 World Cup goals are the most by any player in the tournament, men's or women's. Germany's Miroslav Klose is second on the all-time list with 16.

6 — Marta has been awarded the FIFA Women's Player of the Year award six times, with the last time coming in 2018.

5 — Marta has scored in five different World Cups, something only two other players have done at the tournament, men's or women's.

