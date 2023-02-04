United States Giovanni Reyna, Jordan Pefok notch goals in Bundesliga action 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A pair of American soccer players made a big impact in international soccer on Saturday, with Giovanni Reyna and Jordan Pefok both scoring goals to help their Bundesliga teams to victory.

Pefok, who has made nine appearances for the USMNT — though he did not make the roster for the World Cup in Qatar — scored late to shoot Union Berlin back to the top of the Bundesliga after beating Mainz 2-1 on Saturday.

Pefok, 26, came on as a substitute for opening goal-scorer Kevin Behrens in the 79th minute.

Five minutes later, he scored the winner to lift Union two points clear of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

It was Pefok’s first goal since September, and it was an absolute rocket.

Meanwhile, Dortmund routed 10-man Freiburg 5-1 to move to third behind Bayern on goal difference.

Reyna, who also came on as a substitute, scored the final goal of the game.

The 20-year-old Reyna has scored in each of his three appearances since the restart of Bundesliga play.

Bayern visits Wolfsburg on Sunday when the 10-time defending champion can reclaim first place.

Also, Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Hertha Berlin 3-0, Cologne drew with Leipzig 0-0, and Bochum defeated Hoffenheim 5-2.

Borussia Mönchengladbach hosted last-placed Schalke late.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

