2023 Women's World Cup: Best goals, assists and saves of the tournament
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup was one for the ages. With the tournament hosting 32 teams for the first time in its 32-year history, there were more memorable moments than there have ever been.
Let's take a look back at the best goals, moments, assists and saves from the action-packed tournament.
Best save: Earps' legacy-defining save
England goalkeeper Mary Earps rose to the occasion in the Lionesses' matchup with Spain in the World Cup final, saving four shots, including three taken inside in the box. Her fourth save was the best of the tournament.
Mary Earps makes the save on Jennifer Hermoso's penalty kick to keep England in the fight against Spain
With England already down 1-0, Spain was awarded a penalty in the 68th minute. Spain's Jenni Hermoso struck the ball well, but Earps guessed correctly and kept England within striking distance. England was never able to find an equalizer, but up until the final whistle, it had hope that it could extend the match because of Earps' heroics.
Earps was awarded the Golden Glove at the end of the tournament.
Best assist: Borges' beautiful back heel
A hat-trick wasn't enough for Ary Borges against Panama in the group stage. The 23-year-old Racing Louisville star also added an assist to her stat total. And not just an assist — it was arguably the assist of the tournament.
After winning the ball at the far post, Borges controlled the ball with a pair of light touches and then, despite being a goal away from a hat trick, skillfully executed a back heel pass to Bia Zaneratto, who finished the play and gave Brazil its third of the day.
Best goal: Cox crushes it from distance
Panama's run at the 2023 Women's World Cup might be forgotten over time, but Marta Cox's will almost certainly stand the test of time. Not only was it Panama's first-ever goal at the tournament, but it was an absolute stunner.
Panama was awarded a direct free kick from roughly 35 yards out within the first minute of the match. Instead of playing the ball into one of her teammates from that distance, Cox aimed for the goal and found the top left corner of the frame. There was nothing France goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud Magnin could have done to save it — it was perfect.
Best moment: History for Spain
Spain's history at major tournaments is filled with frustration and disappointment. In fact, prior to the 2023 Women's World Cup, it had never even won a knockout stage match at a major tournament, let alone the World Cup. All of that made its triumph in Australia and New Zealand that much sweeter.
With Olga Carmona's goal, Spain won its first-ever Women's World Cup and its second ever as a federation (Spain won the men's tournament in 2010). Spain also joined Germany as the only nation to win both the men's and women's World Cups.
It took a lot of pain and heartache to get there, but Spain finally reached the mountaintop, and there's no reason to believe it will come down any time soon.
