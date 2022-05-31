National Hockey League NHL odds: How to bet conference finals, game, series and title lines 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Lightning are two series wins away from capturing the Stanley Cup for the third consecutive season (the Bolts won their first title in 2004).

But there are three other NHL teams — the Colorado Avalanche, Edmonton Oilers and New York Rangers — who want to be the ones to hoist sport's most cherished prize, the Stanley Cup.

The final four have all hoisted the Cup before. The Oilers have won it all five times (1984, ‘85, ’87, ‘88, ’90), the Rangers four times (1928, ‘33, ’40 and '94) and the Avs — previously the Quebec Nordiques — twice (1996, 2001).

Here are the latest odds to win the Stanley Cup:

Avalanche -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Lightning +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Rangers +600 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Oilers +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

UPCOMING GAMES

Lightning @ Rangers (8 p.m. ET Wednesday, ESPN; series opener)

Point spread: Lightning -1.5 (Lightning favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Rangers cover)

Moneyline: Lightning -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Rangers +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 5.5 goals scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER

Lightning -182 (bet $10 to win $15.49 total) | Rangers +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Oilers @ Avalanche (8 p.m. ET Thursday, TNT; Colorado leads series 1-0)

Point spread: Avalanche -1.5 (Avalanche favored to win by more than 1.5 goals, otherwise Oilers cover)

Moneyline: Avalanche -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Oilers +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 7 goals scored by both teams combined

SERIES WINNER

Avalanche -455 (bet $10 to win $12.20 total) | Oilers +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

COMPLETED GAME

Avalanche 8, Oilers 6

Point spread: Avalanche (-1.5) cover by winning by more than 1.5 goals (2)

Moneyline: Avalanche win as -182 favorites (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Oilers were +140 underdogs (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: Over 7 goals scored by both teams combined (14)

NOTES: The 14 combined goals are a record for Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. … A total of 25 players notched at least a point – 13 Oilers, 12 Avalanche. It's the second-most in history. … Colorado goalie Darcy Kuemper exited the game in the second period with an upper-body injury. Backup Pavel Francouz finished up. … The teams hit the over with eight combined goals 4:38 into the second period.

