2026 NHL Stanley Cup Odds: Panthers Favored to Three-Peat
2026 NHL Stanley Cup Odds: Panthers Favored to Three-Peat

Updated Jun. 18, 2025 6:54 p.m. ET

The 2024-25 NHL playoffs have officially ended as the Florida Panthers defeated the Edmonton Oilers for a second straight year. 

The odds for the 2026 Stanley Cup are already up and running, with DraftKings Sportsbook listing the two-time defending champ, Florida, as the early favorite.

Will the Oilers finally overcome Florida next season and stop the three-peat? 

Will a new champion be crowned?

Let's take a look at the early 2026 Stanley Cup champion odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 18.

2025-26 Stanley Cup winner 

Florida Panthers: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Edmonton Oilers: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Carolina Hurricanes: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Dallas Stars: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Colorado Avalanche: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Vegas Golden Knights: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Tampa Bay Lightning: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Toronto Maple Leafs: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
New Jersey Devils: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)
Los Angeles Kings: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

It's no surprise to see the reigning Stanley Cup champs featured at the top of the oddsboard. 

The Panthers lifted the Cup once again after pulling off a 5-1 win over the Oilers in Game 6. The last team to win back-to-back titles was the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021. 

Sam Bennett, who led the league this postseason with 15 goals — including five in the Cup Final — became the first player in Panthers' history to win the Conn Smythe Trophy; Oilers' Connor McDavid won it last year.

Although Florida just secured the title and are favored for next season (+600), a team has not three-peated the Stanley Cup since the Islanders won four straight from 1980-1983. 

The Oilers and the Hurricanes are also mainstays on the oddsboard. 

At +700, sportsbooks see Edmonton as the second favorite to win next year's title after making appearances in the Stanley Cup Final for two consecutive years.

The Carolina Hurricanes (+900), along with the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche (tied at +950) are other teams with better than 10-1 odds.

At the very bottom sit the San Jose Sharks and Chicago Blackhawks, who both have +50000 odds to win the Cup.

