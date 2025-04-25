National Hockey League
Stanley Cup winners: A complete list of champions by year
Published Apr. 25, 2025 10:44 a.m. ET
Hockey’s ultimate prize has traveled an extraordinary path over the past century, touching every corner of the NHL map. Keep reading for a complete list of Stanley Cup winners by year:
Stanley Cup champions by year
- 2024: Florida Panthers
- 2023: Vegas Golden Knights
- 2022: Colorado Avalanche
- 2021: Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2020: Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2019: St. Louis Blues
- 2018: Washington Capitals
- 2017: Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2016: Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2015: Chicago Blackhawks
- 2014: Los Angeles Kings
- 2013: Chicago Blackhawks
- 2012: Los Angeles Kings
- 2011: Boston Bruins
- 2010: Chicago Blackhawks
- 2009: Pittsburgh Penguins
- 2008: Detroit Red Wings
- 2007: Anaheim Ducks
- 2006: Carolina Hurricanes
- 2004: Tampa Bay Lightning
- 2003: New Jersey Devils
- 2002: Detroit Red Wings
- 2001: Colorado Avalanche
- 2000: New Jersey Devils
- 1999: Dallas Stars
- 1998: Detroit Red Wings
- 1997: Detroit Red Wings
- 1996: Colorado Avalanche
- 1995: New Jersey Devils
- 1994: New York Rangers
- 1993: Montreal Canadiens
- 1992: Pittsburgh Penguins
- 1991: Pittsburgh Penguins
- 1990: Edmonton Oilers
- 1989: Calgary Flames
- 1988: Edmonton Oilers
- 1987: Edmonton Oilers
- 1986: Montreal Canadiens
- 1985: Edmonton Oilers
- 1984: Edmonton Oilers
- 1983: New York Islanders
- 1982: New York Islanders
- 1981: New York Islanders
- 1980: New York Islanders
- 1979: Montreal Canadiens
- 1978: Montreal Canadiens
- 1977: Montreal Canadiens
- 1976: Montreal Canadiens
- 1975: Philadelphia Flyers
- 1974: Philadelphia Flyers
- 1973: Montreal Canadiens
- 1972: Boston Bruins
- 1971: Montreal Canadiens
- 1970: Boston Bruins
- 1969: Montreal Canadiens
- 1968: Montreal Canadiens
- 1967: Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1966: Montreal Canadiens
- 1965: Montreal Canadiens
- 1964: Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1963: Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1962: Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1961: Chicago Black Hawks
- 1960: Montreal Canadiens
- 1959: Montreal Canadiens
- 1958: Montreal Canadiens
- 1957: Montreal Canadiens
- 1956: Montreal Canadiens
- 1955: Detroit Red Wings
- 1954: Detroit Red Wings
- 1953: Montreal Canadiens
- 1952: Detroit Red Wings
- 1951: Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1950: Detroit Red Wings
- 1949: Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1948: Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1947: Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1946: Montreal Canadiens
- 1945: Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1944: Montreal Canadiens
- 1943: Detroit Red Wings
- 1942: Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1941: Boston Bruins
- 1940: New York Rangers
- 1939: Boston Bruins
- 1938: Chicago Black Hawks
- 1937: Detroit Red Wings
- 1936: Detroit Red Wings
- 1935: Montreal Maroons
- 1934: Chicago Black Hawks
- 1933: New York Rangers
- 1932: Toronto Maple Leafs
- 1931: Montreal Canadiens
- 1930: Montreal Canadiens
- 1929: Boston Bruins
- 1928: New York Rangers
- 1927: Ottawa Senators
- 1926: Montreal Maroons
