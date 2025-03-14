National Football League Where does Cooper Kupp rank among most impactful WR moves in offseason? Published Mar. 15, 2025 2:08 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The golden age of the wide receiver continues.

On Friday, Cooper Kupp signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks. Five days earlier, the Los Angeles Rams, who had moved on from the Super Bowl LVI MVP, signed Davante Adams to a two-year, $46 million deal.

While we await a record-setting contract for Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase and a huge deal for franchise-tagged No. 2 receiver Tee Higgins, here are the most impactful wide receiver moves this offeason.

8. Demarcus Robinson, San Francisco 49ers

Robinson, who developed into a trusted receiver for Matthew Stafford over the past two seasons, leaves the Rams to join their NFC West rival on a two-year, $9.5 million deal. Robinson will help fill a gaping hole in San Francisco's receiving room, with Deebo Samuel joining the Commanders via trade and No. 1 receiver Brandon Aiyuk recovering from ACL surgery. The 30-year-old Robinson started all 17 games last season, finishing with career highs in yards per reception (16.3) and touchdowns (7). He should be familiar with Kyle Shanahan's offense from his time with Sean McVay and gives the 49ers a receiver who can create separation on the perimeter.

7. Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers

The Clemson product's year away from the Bolts started with the New York Jets, who released him midway through the year after Aaron Rodgers publicly called him out. Williams joined the Steelers in a midseason trade. Now, he returns to the Chargers on a one-year, $6 million deal, giving quarterback Justin Herbert a reliable target he's comfortable throwing the ball to on the perimeter. Along with the development of Quentin Johnston in his second season, the Bolts should get improved production on chunk plays down the field with Williams back.

6. Josh Palmer, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo had already re-signed Khalil Shakir as the team's go-to receiver, and Keon Coleman returns in his second season as likely the No. 2 guy. So Palmer slots in as a talented and productive No. 3 receiver, replacing Mack Hollins, who left for the New England Patriots. The 25-year-old Palmer signed a three-year, $36-million deal that includes $18 million guaranteed. He returns to a role he ably served for the Chargers when Keenan Allen and Williams were the top two receivers there. It's a good move for the Bills, adding another playmaker who can consistently get open for Josh Allen.

5. DK Metcalf, Pittsburgh Steelers

How desperate were the Steelers to add offensive firepower? They gave up a second-round pick to secure the services of the big-bodied receiver, then reportedly gave him a five-year, $150 million contract extension that makes the Ole Miss product one of the highest-paid receivers in the league. Over the past two seasons, Metcalf is No. 15 in the league in receiving yards (2,106), tied for No. 20 in receiving touchdowns (13) and No. 40 in receptions (132). He's also been one of the most penalized receivers in the league and has a temperamental personality, so how he jells with George Pickens will be something to monitor.

Will DK Metcalf unlock a new level for the Steelers’ offense?

4. Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Godwin turned down more money on the open market to remain with Tampa Bay, signing a three-year, $66 million deal that includes $44 million in guaranteed money. Godwin did suffer a season-ending, dislocated ankle in Week 7, so injuries are a concern for the 29-year-old receiver. However, the Bucs keep together one of the best pass-catching tandems in the NFL in Mike Evans and Godwin, paired with the accurate and ultra-competitive Baker Mayfield.

3. Deebo Samuel, Washington Commanders

Washington gave up a fifth-round pick for the do-everything receiver, who's scheduled to make $17.55 million in the final year of a three-year, $72 million deal. Samuel, who wants a contract extension, gives Jayden Daniels a versatile playmaker who can make things happen in the passing game and the running game. The addition of Samuel shows that the Commanders are serious about chasing a Super Bowl title while Daniels remains on his rookie contract.

2. Cooper Kupp, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks find a reliable target for new quarterback Sam Darnold, and after his release from the Rams, Kupp should be plenty motivated in joining an NFC West rival. It's also a homecoming of sorts for Kupp, who played his college ball at Eastern Washington and grew up a little over two hours east of the Emerald City in Yakima, Washington. With Seattle trading Metcalf to the Steelers and releasing Tyler Lockett, the 31-year-old Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Seattle's other free-agent receiver signing, should help fill the void behind No. 1 receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

What Cooper Kupp's addition means for the Seahawks

1. Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua recently gave up No. 17 in favor of No. 12, which he wore growing up, paving the way for Adams to claim his old number. However, Nacua may not be as gracious in giving up his targets. Over his first two NFL seasons, Nacua totaled 266 targets; Adams was No. 4 in the league over that time with 316 targets. Nacua remains the No. 1 receiver on the roster, and he should lead the Rams in targets if healthy. However, Adams provides a good No. 2 option in an offense where head coach Sean McVay will do a great job of scheming to get him open, and quarterback Matthew Stafford will consistently deliver the ball on target and on time. Think Odell Beckham Jr. during L.A.'s Super Bowl run.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

