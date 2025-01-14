National Football League What are the 10 most memorable 'doinks' of all time? Updated Jan. 14, 2025 10:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Quarterback is one of the most pressure-packed positions in sports — but kicker might not be far behind. A few inches is all that separates a kicker from being a hero or being another chapter in the complex "doink" history books.

Not all doinks are created equal. Some hit the post and find their way through the upright. Unfortunately, most do not end that way, and those loud misses often come in the game's most crucial moments.

Over the last 15 years, we have seen a mix of doinks that were mortifying, humorous and shocking. For that reason, the top 10 list we have compiled has some from each of those groups.

Without further ado, here are the top 10 most memorable doinks of all time.

10. Dustin Hopkins (Commanders vs. Giants): 53 yards on Oct. 28, 2018

Dustin Hopkins' teammates congratulate him after his successful doink in 2018. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

With one of the more low-stakes kicks on this list, Dustin Hopkins is one of the lucky few who saw their kick smack the upright and bounce through. The 53-yard field goal hit the left goal post pretty far up, but it went through and gave the Commanders a 10-3 lead in the third quarter. Washington would later extend the lead to 13-3 with another Hopkins field goal and ultimately won the game 20-13.

9. Graham Gano (Panthers vs. Broncos): 44 yards on Feb. 7, 2016

Graham Gano's doink came on the biggest stage: Super Bowl 50. (Photo by Brad Mangin /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

An unfortunate time to have your kick clank off the upright, Graham Gano's miss occurred during Super Bowl 50. The kick didn't end up having any impact on the final score points-wise — the Broncos won 24-10 — but it did stunt momentum and prevent Carolina from cutting Denver's third-quarter lead from 13-7 to 13-10. The 44-yarder connected high on the right side, an unfortunate break for someone who hadn't missed a kick in over a month-and-a-half before that.

8. Harrison Butker (Chiefs vs. Broncos): 56 yards on Dec. 5, 2021

One of the longer kicks on the list, Harrison Butker was able to finesse the ball off the left post and have it sneak through to extend the Chiefs' lead against their division rival. Butker's kick, which had just enough power behind it, hit toward the bottom of the left upright and cleared the bottom of the posts to push the K.C. lead to 10-0 over the Broncos in the first quarter.

7. Cario Santos (Chiefs vs. Broncos): 34 yards on Nov. 27, 2016

Cairo Santos celebrates his game-winning field goal, while the Broncos look shocked that it went through. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

A game-winning doink! With the Chiefs and Broncos slugging it out in a classic regular-season matchup on Sunday night, the game eventually came down to one kick in overtime. Cairo Santos' 34-yard kick would either win the game for the Chiefs or lead to a tie between the two rivals. His kick, which had PLENTY of power, hit the top of the left upright and shot through the two posts to seal the win for the Chiefs in the divisional showdown.

There is no yardage listed here because Packers kicker Mason Crosby had maybe his worst day as a pro and gave us not one, but two doinks in the same game, on his way to a total of four missed field goals (and one extra point) for the afternoon. As you might have guessed, neither doink made it through the upright, a crushing performance in which the final score ended up being 31-23 — an eight-point loss for Green Bay.

5. Zane Gonzalez (Commanders vs. Buccaneers): 37 yards on Jan. 12, 2025

One of the most influential kicks on the list, Zane Gonzalez's banked-in field goal delivered Washington its first playoff win since the 2005 season. The 37-yard boot pushed right and clanked off the top of the upright before sailing through the posts and giving the Commanders the win on the road. Not all doinks are created equal, and this was one of the happier endings you'll see when you hear that noise.

4. Wil Lutz (Saints vs. Vikings): 61 yards on Oct. 2, 2022

Checking in at No. 4, we have not one, but two doinks on the same kick. Wil Lutz, to be fair, was attempting a field goal from 61 yards and looking to tie the game as time expired against the Vikings. The ball, which clearly had enough leg, hit the left upright and then the bottom upright before rebounding in front of the field goal posts. The kick was truly just inches away from sending the game to extra time, but instead, Minnesota walked away with a 28-25 win in London.

Cody Parkey's four-doink day was a harbinger of things to come. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The all-time doink record goes to Cody Parkey. Aside from appearing on this list more than once (more on that later), he had an unfathomable four doinks in a single game against Detroit in 2018. All four of the kicks that clanked off the posts were misses, with three ending up smacking against the right post and one against the left. Two of the kicks were point-after attempts, while the two field goals were just 41-yard and 34-yard tries.

2. Justin Tucker (Ravens vs. Lions): 66 yards on Sept. 26, 2021

Justin Tucker proved that he is an all-time great after making one of the most improbable kicks in the history of the game. Soon after the Ravens converted a fourth-and-19 pass to give them the first down with seconds remaining, John Harbaugh opted to try for a 66-yard field goal rather than a Hail Mary, with his team down 17-16. As time expired, Tucker cranked the longest kick in NFL history to win the game for Baltimore, with the ball hitting the bottom upright and bouncing through the posts, sealing the win and shocking coach Dan Campbell and Detroit.

1. Cody Parkey (Bears vs. Eagles): 43 yards on Jan. 6, 2019

The most infamous doink in the history of doinks. Parkey had a chance to clinch the game for the Bears and send them to the divisional round with a win over the Eagles. Unfortunately, the 43-yard attempt from Parkey had other ideas. The kick, which had the distance, started down the middle and hooked toward the left upright, eventually connecting right in the middle of the post and falling straight back, with no lucky ricochet to save the team. The miss occurred with just five seconds left and the Eagles up 16-15, letting Philadelphia advance in the playoffs.

