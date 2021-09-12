National Football League Saints and Broncos dominate, Chiefs and Dolphins skate by in NFL's late games 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

After an action-packed early window in Week 1 of NFL action on Sunday, it was more of the same in the late games.

There were a couple of blowouts, with Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater putting on shows as the New Orleans Saints and Denver Broncos obliterated their competition.

And there were a pair of close games, too, as the Miami Dolphins earned a road win vs. New England , and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Cleveland Browns .

Wrapping up the day was an NFC showdown between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the major takeaways from the late window of Week 1:

Saints stun Packers

The Saints absolutely handled Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in a 38-3 blowout at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida – the game was moved from New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

Jameis Winston went 14-for-20 for 148 yards, tossing five touchdown passes to secure the win.

The veteran QB is now tied for the second-most TD passes in a Saints season opener, behind only Drew Brees' six TDs in 2009 against the Detroit Lions.

Among those making an impression was – of course – Alvin Kamara , who led all players with 83 rushing yards, showing off his fancy footwork for the first touchdown of the game.

For more up-to-date news on all things Saints, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The biggest shock for Green Bay came in the fourth quarter when Rodgers was benched for Jordan Love.

The reigning MVP, who spoke about Love in a candid interview with FOX Sports' Erin Andrews ahead of Sunday's game, finished 15-for-28 for 133 yards and two interceptions.

Love went just 5-for-7 for 68 yards.

For more up-to-date news on all things Packers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Chiefs survive Browns

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top against Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns, 33-29 in a showdown in KC.

Mahomes went 27-for-36 for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He found Tyreek Hill 11 times for 197 yards and a touchdown, and Travis Kelce six times for 76 yards and two scores.

The Browns led the Chiefs for the bulk of the game until misfortune struck Cleveland in the middle of the fourth quarter. A Jamie Gillan fumble on Cleveland's own 23-yard line gifted Kansas City a short field, and the Chiefs cashed in just three plays later to take the lead with 7:04 to go.

For more up-to-date news on all things Chiefs, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Mayfield, who finished the game on par with Mahomes – 21-for-28 for 321 yards – had a strong first-half performance, but things unraveled in the final minutes, and the Browns weren't able to bounce back.

For more up-to-date news on all things Browns, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Bridgewater leads Broncos

The Broncos showed they mean business in a 27-13 triumph over the New York Giants .

Bridgewater dazzled in his debut as a Bronco, going 28-for-36 for 264 yards and two touchdowns.

Has Denver finally found a reliable QB? Bridgewater made a strong case on Sunday.

For more up-to-date news on all things Broncos, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

The Broncos also received good news on defense, as Von Miller returned to action for the first time since 2019, registering the 107th sack of his career to move into the top 25 all-time.

For the Giants, Daniel Jones was solid, going 22-for-37 for 267 yards and a touchdown.

For more up-to-date news on all things Giants, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Dolphins make an early statement

It was a nail-biter in New England, but the Dolphins came out on top after a solid showing from Tua Tagovailoa, who went 16-for-27 for 202 yards.

The biggest play for Miami came on a connection between Tagovailoa and former Alabama teammate Jaylen Waddle at the top of the third quarter, which put the Dolphins up 17-10. The Patriots weren't able to catch up.

For more up-to-date news on all things Dolphins, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

New England did make it close, though, thanks in part to rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Jones was 29-for-39 for 281 yards, throwing his first NFL touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor.

For more up-to-date news on all things Patriots, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Closing out the evening is Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears, who take on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

Will Justin Fields make any impact on the field?

We'll soon find out!

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.