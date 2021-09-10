National Football League New Orleans Saints looking to bring excitement, and a win, to a city in need 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Martin Rogers

FOX Sports Columnist

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, the New Orleans Saints have stepped up.



Alvin Kamara and Jameis Winston personally called the mayor of New Orleans to ask what they could do. A group of Saints team captains linked up with United Way to mobilize aid for those in need. Owner Gayle Benson donated $1 million.



In the days leading up to the team’s first game of the 2021 NFL season, Winston paused his press conference to pay appropriate tribute to first responders and aid workers and to vocalize support to those affected by a tropical storm that had by Wednesday caused 82 deaths and billions of dollars of damage in Louisiana.

And yet, as Sunday’s clash with the Green Bay Packers – which will be played in Jacksonville, Florida – looms large, there is a general level of understanding in the group that one of the best ways they can assist a suffering community is to do their darndest to win football games.

Ida, thankfully, wasn’t Katrina, but it was strong enough that several areas are still without power and will remain that way for some time. New Orleans didn’t flood but nearby Grand Isle was rendered uninhabitable, and for some towns and parishes, the impact has been devastating.

In moments of struggle, most particularly through the crisis of 2005, the region has leaned on its football team as a point of focus, a beacon of support and something to rally around.

"The players are trying to focus on the job but they are human too, and this affects them," Amie Just, Saints writer for NOLA.com and the Times-Picayune, told me via telephone. "It is hard to stay focused when there is a bigger thing going on, but through football, they are trying to give people some positive distraction. They are hoping to win this weekend to give people a sense of hope."



It takes a lot for a team to leave its home for a home game, even just for one. That’s the reality for the Saints right now. A return does soon beckon, with Mayor LaToya Cantrell announcing on Wednesday that after going on the road in Weeks 2 and 3, the team should be back at the Caesars Superdome by Week 4.

"You can't imagine having to leave home to come to another state and basically do the same thing, but first, we have a roof [over] our heads and us and our families are safe," wide receiver Marquez Callaway told reporters. "Football is a game played and we just go where it takes us. I think this trip has made us come closer together. I think we're bonding a lot more and just having to test our adversity, willing to adapt and keep the same mindset for this first game."

The Saints have set up temporary headquarters at TCU in Dallas and had to perform a feat of logistical gymnastics at rapid speed to make it happen.



When Sean Payton spoke to the media following practice on Thursday, Aug. 26, he didn’t even know about the storm, which at that point had started to pick up force but didn’t yet have a name.

By the next day, plans to go to Dallas were in place after other options, such as a move to the team’s offseason site in Oxnard, Calif. were ruled out. By Saturday, more than 300 people had fully relocated, while a preseason matchup against the Arizona Cardinals was called off, having originally been moved up by several hours. Such was the flux of the situation, the Cardinals were in mid-air when the decision came and their plane turned around in-flight.

"It breaks my brain to think of an undertaking like the Saints pulled off," Just added. "Maybe if you had a month. They didn’t even have a week. You are talking about two planes, hotels rooms for everyone, meals set up, families to consider."

The Saints have had to move on the fly before due to weather considerations, and general manager Mickey Loomis has been part of the organization since before Katrina, so there is some institutional knowledge. But still, such upheaval requires a mighty effort – and represents a major headache.



However, most players echo Callaway’s remarks that the experience has solidified them as a group. A further challenge, as if one was needed, may come in the reality that despite Sunday’s clash being a "home" game at TIAA Bank Field, there are likely to be more Packers fans in attendance than those rooting for the Saints.



Per FOX Bet, the Saints are at +160, with Green Bay, led by Aaron Rodgers after a summer impasse between the star QB and the organization, at -188.

In the first-year post-Drew Brees, the Saints are not expected to be front-runners and a worthy goal is simply to make the playoffs. As things get started they have a bunch of potholes to deal with, but one key thing is in their favor – an abundance of inspiration.

"(The people) are being resilient and persevering right now," Winston said. "We have to do the same. There's a lot more people that are in way more difficult situations than we are in.

"Our objective is to go out and bring some excitement to the city of New Orleans by going out there and winning a football game. That would do a lot for the city."

Martin Rogers is a columnist for FOX Sports and the author of the FOX Sports Insider Newsletter. You can subscribe to the newsletter here .

