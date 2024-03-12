Top remaining NFL free agents: Danielle Hunter, Calvin Ridley headline list
There are still plenty of star-quality players available after a wild opening to the NFL's free agency period.
Danielle Hunter, Calvin Ridley, Tyron Smith, Stephon Gilmore and Kendall Fuller are among the talented players who hadn't reached contract agreements as of early Tuesday afternoon.
Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson, Saquon Barkley and Brian Burns have already found new teams. So have Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew, Jacoby Brissett, Josh Jacobs, D'Andre Swift, Tony Pollard, Austin Ekeler, Devin Singletary, Dorance Armstrong, Tyler Biadasz, Chidobe Awuzie, Lloyd Cushenberry and Xavier McKinney. Derrick Henry also found a new home on Tuesday.
The NFL's league's legal tampering period began at 12 p.m. ET on Monday. Players can't sign with new teams until the league year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Here's a list of some of the best remaining free agents:
1. Danielle Hunter, edge rusher, Minnesota Vikings: The four-time Pro Bowl pick had a career-best 16 1/2 sacks, his fifth season reaching double digits in eight years.
2. Tyron Smith, left tackle, Dallas Cowboys: After being limited to just 17 games over the previous three seasons, Smith started 13 and returned to his dominant form.
3. Calvin Ridley, wide receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars: Put up solid numbers — 76-1,016-8 — in his first season back from a suspension and would be an excellent fit for a team that already has a star No. 1 receiver.
4. Kendall Fuller, cornerback, Washington Commanders: He's a versatile defensive back with the ability to play outside, in the slot or at safety.
5. Stephon Gilmore, cornerback, Dallas Cowboys: The 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year has played for four teams in the past four seasons but is still among the top guys at his position.
6. Marquise Brown, wide receiver, Arizona Cardinals: Still waiting for that breakout year after his best season with Baltimore in 2021. He has game-changing deep speed that will interest many teams.
7. Patrick Queen, linebacker, Baltimore Ravens: He's coming off his best season, earning Pro Bowl honors and second-team AP All-Pro. A former first-round pick, Queen is only 24.
8. Arik Armstead, defensive tackle, San Francisco 49ers: One of the top interior linemen in the league, Armstead was released to save salary cap space. He's had issues staying healthy, missing 13 games over the last two seasons.
9. Chase Young, edge rusher, San Francisco 49ers: The No. 2 overall pick by Washington in 2020, Young had just 2 1/2 sacks in nine games with San Francisco after getting five in seven games for the Commanders.
Honorable mention:
Justin Simmons, safety, Denver Broncos
Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, safety, Detroit Lions
Lavonte David, linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Kenny Moore, cornerback, Indianapolis Colts
Devin White, linebacker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jonah Williams, offensive tackle, Cincinnati Bengals
Calais Campbell, defensive end, Atlanta Falcons
Bobby Wagner, linebacker, Seattle Seahawks
Trent Brown, offensive tackle, New England Patriots
Curtis Samuel, wide receiver, Washington Commanders
Reporting by The Associated Press.
