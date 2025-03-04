National Football League Top 5 landing spots for former Jets WR Davante Adams Published Mar. 4, 2025 3:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Now that Davante Adams is following in the footsteps of good friend Aaron Rodgers in being released by the New York Jets, there should be a market for the 32-year-old receiver. Adams finished the 2024 season with 85 receptions for 1,063 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, his sixth season with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

So he still has some gas left in the tank. The Fresno State product remains one of the best route-runners in the game, still creating separation at the top of his route to shake open. Teams seeking a reliable No. 2 receiver who can help move the chains should be in the market.

Here are five teams that could make sense for Adams.

5. Green Bay Packers

ADVERTISEMENT

A return to his former team could be a legitimate option for Adams. While young Packers receivers Christian Watson, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs have proven they can contribute, none emerged as a WR1 in 2024.

With Adams back in the fold, quarterback Jordan Love would have a veteran leader of that position group who already knows head coach Matt LaFleur's offense, which could make for a seamless transition.

4. Los Angeles Rams

With the Rams shopping Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford agreeing to an adjusted contract, Los Angeles could use a No. 2 receiver to pair with Puka Nacua. Adams would provide a polished veteran route-runner who could work the middle of the field for the Rams.

Head coach Sean McVay likes working with older, more experienced players. Odell Beckham Jr. had one of his best seasons under McVay, winning a Super Bowl ring. McVay could have the same impact on Adams.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid struggled to move the football in Kansas City's embarrassing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. And while the Chiefs failed to protect Mahomes in the big game, Kansas City's receivers also could not shake loose against Philadelphia's talented secondary.

Rashee Rice, Mahomes' No. 1 receiver, is expected to return from injury next season. However, the Chiefs could use a reliable target who can win in the middle of the field, along with veteran tight end Travis Kelce. Adams would give the Chiefs another veteran playmaker as they chase another Super Bowl before their window closes.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh showed interest in trading for Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk last year and have been rumored to be interested in Kupp. In securing Adams' services, Pittsburgh would find a perfect complement to field-stretcher George Pickens.

Head coach Mike Tomlin must add more playmakers to an offense that struggled to score down the backstretch of last season. In Adams, Pittsburgh would add a receiver who could help keep the chains moving and give one of the best defenses in the NFL more rest.

1. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have moved on from Samuel and reportedly are shopping No. 1 receiver Aiyuk, potentially leaving Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall as the top two receivers still on the roster.

The addition of Adams would provide a playmaker familiar with Kyle Shanahan's offense, having played in a similar system in Green Bay. And with the 49ers negotiating a new deal for quarterback Brock Purdy, Adams would add an experienced pass-catcher and elite route-runner to the perimeter of San Francisco's offense.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share