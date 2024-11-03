National Football League Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for Week 9: Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown Published Nov. 3, 2024 8:30 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For each game he broadcasts during the 2024 NFL season all the way through Super Bowl LIX, FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady is awarding his LFG Player of the Game to that one player he sees on the field who makes him say …

"LET'S F***ING GO!!!"

In Week 9, that honor went to a Detroit Lions star who talked the talk, then walked the walk in a huge 24-14 win over the Green Bay Packers: wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Detroit's top pass-catcher showed up to Lambeau Field in a hoodie that read "Green Bay Sucks" — and then helped the Lions jump out to an early lead by catching a touchdown on a fourth-down route that even someone as well-versed in football as Brady said he had "never seen before." Check out their full conversation here:

"We knew coming into this it would be a tough, tough game," St. Brown told Brady. "They're a good team, great defense, conditions that we typically don't play in [since] we play indoors. We knew with the rain, it might be a more run-heavy game, but I think we're built for that. We've got guys on our team, our [offensive] line, our running backs, we've got receivers that can block, tight ends, so we knew it was gonna be this type of game. I'm just glad we came out on top."

It's that unselfish play of the Lions that reminds Brady so much of the New England Patriots teams he helped guide to the greatest Super Bowl dynasty in NFL history, winning even in years when Brady himself did not have the best individual quarterback stats in the league.

Although St. Brown's individual stat line on Sunday — seven catches for 56 yards and that touchdown — might seem pedestrian at first glance, Brady is much more impressed by this one: St. Brown has recorded a catch on every single one of the last 30 targets he's received from quarterback Jared Goff.

"It starts with the work, the prep that we put in week in and week out," St. Brown said. "[Offensive coordinator] Ben Johnson [is] putting up a great game plan for us — for me — to get open. Jared is seeing everything great right now, he's playing at an all-time high. And I think just the four years that we've been together, we've just built on the chemistry. … He knows how I like to run my routes. I know what he's seeing out there, and he's just taking care of the football. If he's not throwing it to me, he's throwing a checkdown, he's taking care of the football. I think that's the biggest thing."

St. Brown's sweatshirt and unique touchdown catch were not the only (literal) head-turning moves he made Sunday. After making his touchdown catch, St. Brown stood on his head in the end zone and spun around like a top, which also caught Brady's attention. It was based on a celebration University of Incarnate Word wide receiver Jalen Walthall pulled off Saturday — but St. Brown got beat by a friend of his in bringing it to the NFL.

"Yesterday, I was on my phone, scrolling through social media," St. Brown explained. "I saw [Walthall] do it. I was like, ‘Oh, I gotta hit that.’ And sure enough, one of my [former] teammates that I played with at USC, [Atlanta Falcons wide receiver] Drake London, he did the same thing before me [earlier today]. I'm like, ‘Damn, he already did it.' I said, 'I'm still gonna do it, though, if I score.'"

Now, St. Brown is heading back to Detroit with a viral touchdown celebration — and a new piece of hardware.

"I just want to say thank you, man," St. Brown told Brady. "Awesome award."

