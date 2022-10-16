National Football League
Tom Brady seen shouting at O-line during Buccaneers' loss to Steelers
3 hours ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled off a 20-18 upset over their old rival Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, thanks in large part to their containment of the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady was sacked twice and finished 25-of-40 for 243 yards, one touchdown and an 87.8 passer rating. The Steelers' defensive front gave the Bucs fits all afternoon. Brady was sacked twice for a total of 14 yards and running backs Leonard Fournette and Rachaad White each averaged just three yards per carry.

The legendary quarterback was not thrilled with the protection that Tampa Bay's offensive line was providing him and was seen giving his teammates an earful on the sideline during the game:

The Steelers also got a heroic performance at their own quarterback position from Mitchell Trubisky, who came on in relief after Kenny Pickett entered concussion protocol in the third quarter. 

Trubisky led an eight-play, 71 yard drive that culminated in a touchdown pass to Chase Claypool in the fourth quarter that eventually held up as the wining score. 

Mitchell Trubisky fills in for an injured Kenny Pickett and leads Steelers' to a 20-18 victory over Buccaneers

Mitchell Trubisky fills in for an injured Kenny Pickett and leads Steelers' to a 20-18 victory over Buccaneers
Mitchell Trubisky went 9-of-12 for 144 yards and a touchdown in the Pittsburgh Steelers 20-18 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trubisky began the season as the Steelers' starting quarterback before eventually losing the job to Pickett, the team's first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Steelers fans were heard chanting for Pickett during the initial weeks of the season as Trubisky struggled. However, Steelers fans may be warming to the former Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills quarterback after he led the team to victory over Brady. 

Though Brady is now nearly three years removed from his last snap with the New England Patriots, where he spent years battling the Steelers for AFC supremacy, there was clearly no love lost for him among the Terrible Towel-waving faithful in Pittsburgh Sunday.

