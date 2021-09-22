National Football League Tom Brady on record pace in Tampa Bay Bucs' high-flying offense 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Analyst

If you want to help a veteran quarterback win his battle against Father Time, you should probably steal the blueprint Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers are utilizing to help Tom Brady play at an MVP level as he nears eligibility for an AARP card.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner is arguably playing the best ball of his career, with his nine passing touchdowns ranking as the second-most in NFL history by a QB through two weeks. Brady’s hot start is part of a sizzling streak in which he has tossed at least two touchdowns in each of his past 13 games, including playoffs. He is one game shy of tying the NFL record that he established in 2010-2011 (14 games) and shares with Aaron Rodgers (2010-2011).

Considering that each player won an MVP award during his streak, the scintillating performance by the G.O.A.T should not be dismissed or ignored. In fact, Brady’s success as an older QB in a new environment confirms the notion that great coaches and teams build around a quarterback and his skills.

After spending 20-plus years around the NFL as a player, scout and analyst, I am convinced that quarterback performance is impacted by three main factors: protection, playmakers and playcaller.

The "Three P's," as we call them on the Move The Sticks podcast, are critical parts of the offensive puzzle around the quarterback. Each component affects the performance of the quarterback, and these three factors should all be considered when building the team around the QB.

As the most important player on offense, the quarterback needs to be comfortable and confident in the support system around him from players to coaches to scheme.

Although the quarterback is not a decision-maker in personnel matters or coaching hires, he should be consulted, with his recommendations carrying significant sway. The QB must make split-second decisions with the ball, and he must be able to trust those around him.

Given those factors, the No. 1 job of team builders is to make sure the quarterback stays upright and clean in the pocket. If the QB is constantly hit or harassed on passing downs, his performance will decline. It doesn't matter whether he's a rookie playing in his first game or a veteran logging his 200th start, every quarterback falls apart under duress, and it is important for GMs and coaches to minimize the harassment to ensure that the QB1 is able to perform at a high level.

That’s why the Buccaneers made it a point to draft a Pro Bowl-caliber offensive tackle with their first pick in the Brady era to provide TB12 with rock-solid protection in the pocket.

Tristan Wirfs was an All-Rookie performer at right tackle last season, holding his own against the likes of the Saints’ Cameron Jordan, Chargers’ Joey Bosa, Bears’ Khalil Mack, and Panthers’ Brian Burns on the edge. The second-year pro is expected to ascend to an All-Pro level this season with more experience, and that has played a part in Brady flourishing to this point.

With Donovan Smith, Ali Marpet, Ryan Jensen and Alex Cappa also playing well individually and collectively, the Buccaneers have surrounded one of the all-time greats with a Presidential-level security detail to keep him clean in the pocket.

The playmakers around Brady are a collection of five-star talents with résumés that will result in a few gold jackets.

The Buccaneers have an "11" personnel package (one running back, one tight end, and three receivers) that features five former Pro Bowlers on the field at the same time. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski and running back Leonard Fournette (or Ronald Jones) present problems for defenses lacking elite talent and depth at linebacker, safety and cornerback.

Brady walks to the line with favorable matchups across the board and takes the easy win early in routes. The constant stress that the Buccaneers’ lineup puts on the defense forces coordinators to alter their game plans on the fly to slow down the hot playmaker.

Considering that Tampa Bay also has Scottie Miller, O.J.Howard and Cameron Brate in the bullpen, the plethora of weapons at Brady’s disposal is mind-boggling for opponents. How do you defend a team with so many players capable of winning their one-on-one matchups? Better yet, how do you determine which player deserves double coverage when every playmaker in the lineup can put up monster numbers if elevated to the No. 1 option on the call sheet?

That is the dilemma that every offensive coordinator wants to create on the field. The scariest teams to face are the ones with multiple players with "take-over-the-game" potential. The Buccaneers have so many options that you should not be able to slow their offense down utilizing complex or creative tactics.

This is where the playcaller becomes an important factor in Brady’s success. The scriptwriter helps the quarterback come up with the answers needed to address the problems opponents could present with their game plans.

Arians and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich certainly have the experience and expertise to build a play sheet around a quarterback, but they are also flexible enough to create game plans based on the plays and scheme the quarterback prefers.

That’s why the Buccaneers’ scheme looks eerily similar to the one Brady played in for 20 years in New England. The pet plays that enabled TB12 to perform at an All-Pro level for two decades have found their way into Tampa Bay's playbook. And the team is running them like they are the foundation of the offense. That only occurs with the blessing of the head coach and playcaller as part of a plan to do what is best for the QB.

In a quarterback-driven league, it is all about making the passer comfortable and capable of playing at his best. The Buccaneers have discovered that following the "Three P's" principle. The Super Bowl rings and dynastic runs could soon follow.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

