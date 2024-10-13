National Football League Tom Brady: Why Lions are among NFL's best, solution for Cowboys' slow starts Published Oct. 13, 2024 10:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions made a statement in their 47-9 blowout over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and Tom Brady is definitely sold on the idea that Jared Goff & Co. are once again Super Bowl contenders — if not favorites — this season.

When asked by FOX NFL Sunday studio analyst Howie Long after the game if the Lions are the best among the eight teams he has seen in person this season, Brady did not hesitate.

"Absolutely," Brady said. "I just think their ability to play on offense — there's so many styles to play. They've got this two-headed monster [David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs] at [running] back, creative play-calling. Everybody's involved. They got [wide receiver Kalif] Raymond involved.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Gibbs played, he played pretty well today, but at the same time, it wasn't this electric performance that we've seen from him. They got [Amon-Ra] St Brown, [Sam] LaPorta. They just have weapons, and obviously it all starts with that offensive line. The way they dominate the line of scrimmage, you can get any pass rush, Goff is back there surveying the field. They just seem like they got everything rolling. And on defense, they're up there challenging people. They're playing man coverage, challenging every single play. And it's frustrating when you're a quarterback and there's no easy throws out there.

"They're going to be tough to stop. I think they've got a lot of humility in that locker room. They got a lot of guys that are playing for one another. … Man, the Lions are a tough team to beat."

Brady also holds a special affinity for Goff. The two have much in common beyond just their shared history at quarterback, as they both grew up in Northern California and spent impactful parts of their careers in Michigan — Brady in college with the Wolverines and Goff currently with the Lions after an up-and-down stint with the Los Angeles Rams to start his career.

Tom Brady says Lions are the best team he's seen this year after dominant win vs. Cowboys

"I went through a very similar experience — I was a California kid, I went to the Midwest, to Michigan," Brady told Kevin Burkhardt during the game broadcast. "And that fan base, in Michigan, they love football. And they're supporting Goff in the same way that I felt supported when I was at Michigan. It toughened me up, made me a better player. And when I see Goff out there, I love the chip on his shoulder. I hope he never loses that because that resilience, determination, is so critical to long-term success."

Things are very different for football fans in Dallas, however. Brady has been on the call for all three of the Cowboys' home games, and in each one, Dallas has fallen behind by more than 20 points and ultimately failed to come away with the victory. Two of those losses, including on Sunday, have come in blowout fashion.

"I think that the number one issue is their ability to run the football," Brady said. "And I said early in the [broadcast] that maybe the best way to do it is throw the ball early and then open the run game up, because you've done a good job spreading the field, and now they've got to play pass defense.

"And I think they've tried to start these games trying to be balanced, but the problem is, when they're not producing in the run game, a quarter-and-a-half into the game, they're down 14. They're down 17. Now they are one-dimensional, and the other team has made them one-dimensional. I would like to see them start the game a little more pass-happy, a little more pass-oriented, try to get a lead. They actually had a decent drive here to start the game, settled for a field goal, then they turn the ball over on their next red-area possession. But that was more of the right idea."

The Cowboys go into their Week 7 bye at 3-3 with a lot to clean up. The Lions, meanwhile, head into a massive showdown with the undefeated division rival Minnesota Vikings (1 p.m. ET next Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports App.)

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share