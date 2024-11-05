National Football League Tom Brady's 3 Stars of Week 9, including Eagles' Saquon Barkley Updated Nov. 5, 2024 8:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A thrilling Week 9 of the NFL season is in the books, and several stars showed out! Now, it's time for FOX Sports lead NFL analyst Tom Brady to name his latest 3 Stars of The Week .

At the end of each week throughout the regular season, Brady will choose three players whose performances stood out to him the most. This week includes a familiar star running back still turning heads in new colors, and an under-the-radar AFC North pass-rusher. Brady also selects his power rankings of the Top 5 teams in the NFL every week and chooses one player from each game he broadcasts this season as his LFG Player of the Game . Here's his latest 3 Stars of The Week:

Tom Brady’s 3 Stars of Week 9: Saquon Barkley, Trey Hendrickson, Lamar Jackson | DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE

Check out how Brady's 3 Stars of Week 9 performed, with the GOAT's full analysis below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 9 stats: 159 yards on 27 attempts (5.9 yards per carry), one rushing touchdown, three catches, 40 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown — and one reverse hurdle(1!) — in 28-23 win over Jacksonville Jaguars

Brady's thoughts: "Wow! He is having a career year in Philly right now. I’m sure everyone saw that ridiculous reverse hurdle. Are you kidding me!?!? Saquon went for 199 yards from scrimmage. He had another 100-yard rush game. I’m excited to see what moves he’s got going against the Cowboys [on] Sunday — I’ll be watching that one closely."

[ More from Tom Brady ]

Week 9 stats: Four sacks, seven QB hits, one pass defensed, one forced fumble in 41-24 win over Las Vegas Raiders

Brady's thoughts: "He had a career day going against the Raiders on Sunday. He had four sacks! He sacked me a few times and I didn’t like it at all. But he was pressuring the QB all day. Trey leads the league with 11 sacks in nine games. What a year he’s having.

"He’s got a huge game Thursday night against the Ravens. Lamar [Jackson], watch out, man. You better know where No. 91 is lined up on every snap."

Week 9 stats: 84.2% completion rate, 280 pass yards, three touchdown passes, no interceptions, 158.3 (perfect) passer rating in 41-10 win over Denver Broncos

Brady's thoughts: "Speaking of Lamar, he makes another appearance as one of my stars of the week. He had 280 yards passing, three tuddies, a perfect quarterback rating against a really good Broncos defense.

"Lamar is making a case for that second straight MVP. That performance makes it 20 touchdowns and two picks on the year. Let’s see if he can keep it rolling against the Bengals on Thursday."

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Saquon Barkley Trey Hendrickson Lamar Jackson

share