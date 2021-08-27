National Football League Nick Wright predicts the final order of the NFL Top 100's top 10 players 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There are 1,696 NFL players across 32 rosters, so making the NFL's Top 100 puts a player among the elite.

It's an exclusive group to be part of, which means making it into the top 10 of that list is a truly impressive feat.

The 2021 NFL Top 100 list is close to its conclusion, with only the final 10 players — and their order — yet to be revealed.

Enter Nick Wright, who took a shot at predicting the final order while hosting "The Herd" on Friday.

Let the countdown begin.

10. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers, defensive end

Nick's thoughts: "T.J. Watt had a fantastic season last year, is about to get a massive contract from the Steelers. However, he was not anywhere close to the top 10 going into this past season. I think a lot of people look at the Steelers' defense as a whole as phenomenal, and T.J. Watt was probably the best player on it."

9. Deandre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver

Nick's thoughts: "I think Deandre Hopkins is the best receiver in the NFL. I do not think the players are going to say that. I think they are going to have Davante Adams as the best receiver."

8. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs, tight end

Nick's thoughts: "I think there is a ceiling to how high a tight end is ever going to be on this top 100 list, and this is pushing up against it. Last year, Kelce, you could really make a strong argument that it was the best year a tight end has ever had."

7. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, quarterback

Nick's thoughts: "I know Josh Allen was second in MVP voting last year, but there's four quarterbacks in the top 10. I personally would be shocked if the players ranked Josh Allen ahead of any of those guys."

6. Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers, WR

Nick's thoughts: "The numbers he had last year, how dominant he was last year. [Aaron] Rodgers won MVP. He seemingly was unguardable."

5. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans, running back

Nick's thoughts: "I don't think they are going to have him ahead of the three gold-standard quarterbacks or the most dominant defensive player of his generation."

4. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers, QB

Nick's thoughts: "I think the players will have Rodgers four. I think the players will give [Tom] Brady the nod for beating Rodgers. I think the players will have Rodgers back in the top five but not in the top three."

3. Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams, defensive tackle

Nick's thoughts: "You could argue he is the best at what he does, better at what he does than anyone is at what they do in the whole league. He is unstoppable and rewriting the rules of what it is to be a defensive tackle."

Finally, Wright has Tom Brady coming in second, with Patrick Mahomes edging him out for the top spot.

Nick's thoughts: "I think the players are smarter than people give them credit for. They know Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the sport. Brady just beat him in the Super Bowl. Brady looked amazing."

Watch Nick Wright's complete breakdown below.

Nick Wright predicts the NFL's Top 10 players list of 2021 and compares it to his rankings. Hear which players make the cut and where top stars such as Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald, Davante Adams and Josh Allen land.

