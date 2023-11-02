National Football League
Titans vs. Steelers live updates: Top moments from Thursday Night Football
National Football League

Titans vs. Steelers live updates: Top moments from Thursday Night Football

Published Nov. 2, 2023 7:14 p.m. ET

Week 9 of the NFL begins with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) hosting the Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh is aiming to bounce back after a loss to Jacksonville in Week 8. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's leaving the door "ajar" for Kenny Pickett, who left last week's game late in the second quarter with a rib injury, to play Thursday.

Fri 12:15 AM
AMZN
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Pittsburgh Steelers
PIT

On the other side, Tennessee pulled off a narrow victory over Atlanta in their matchup. Rookie QB Will Levis is back at the helm for the Titans after a dazzling debut last week, with Ryan Tannehill still sidelined due to an ankle sprain.

Here are the top moments!

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for updates!

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Pittsburgh Steelers
Tennessee Titans
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Love or hate Neymar, U.S. fans should hope he's back for 2024 Copa America

Love or hate Neymar, U.S. fans should hope he's back for 2024 Copa America

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes