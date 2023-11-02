National Football League Titans vs. Steelers live updates: Top moments from Thursday Night Football Published Nov. 2, 2023 7:14 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 of the NFL begins with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) hosting the Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday Night Football.

Pittsburgh is aiming to bounce back after a loss to Jacksonville in Week 8. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's leaving the door "ajar" for Kenny Pickett , who left last week's game late in the second quarter with a rib injury, to play Thursday.

On the other side, Tennessee pulled off a narrow victory over Atlanta in their matchup. Rookie QB Will Levis is back at the helm for the Titans after a dazzling debut last week, with Ryan Tannehill still sidelined due to an ankle sprain.

Here are the top moments!

ADVERTISEMENT

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for updates!

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily .]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Pittsburgh Steelers Tennessee Titans

share