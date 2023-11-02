Titans vs. Steelers live updates: Top moments from Thursday Night Football
Week 9 of the NFL begins with the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) hosting the Tennessee Titans (3-4) at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday Night Football.
Pittsburgh is aiming to bounce back after a loss to Jacksonville in Week 8. Head coach Mike Tomlin said he's leaving the door "ajar" for Kenny Pickett, who left last week's game late in the second quarter with a rib injury, to play Thursday.
On the other side, Tennessee pulled off a narrow victory over Atlanta in their matchup. Rookie QB Will Levis is back at the helm for the Titans after a dazzling debut last week, with Ryan Tannehill still sidelined due to an ankle sprain.
Here are the top moments!
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers
Pregame scene
Stay tuned for updates!
