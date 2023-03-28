National Football League Texans seven-round mock draft: Which quarterback should Houston take at No. 2? Published Mar. 28, 2023 3:16 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

At the very least, the Texans should be competitive in the AFC South under first-year coach DeMeco Ryans.

Through the first wave of free agency, Houston has added starting-level veterans on each level of the defense (defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, safety Jimmie Ward, linebackers Denzel Perryman and Cory Littleton), bolstered the pass-catching spots (tight end Dalton Schultz and receivers Robert Woods and Noah Brown), fortified the offensive line (trading for veteran guard Shaq Mason) and added a No. 2 running back to complement Dameon Pierce in Devin Singletary.

Work remains to be done, though, starting at quarterback. Houston is widely expected to select its hopeful signal-caller of the future in the first round of the 2023 draft.

Based on the team's offseason moves, how could the entire draft transpire for the Texans?

Here's FOX Sports' seven-round round mock draft for Houston:

1. Round 1, No. 2 overall: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

With growing speculation that C.J. Stroud will be selected by the Panthers with the No. 1 overall pick — the former Ohio State star is the betting favorite to be the top selection — Young is the no-brainer choice for the quarterback-needy Texans.

If not for his size — he measured in at 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds at the NFL Combine — Young would probably be the consensus top prospect in this draft class. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner has phenomenal pocket presence, doesn't get rattled under pressure and can extend plays (if necessary) at an elite level.

Young could be a great fit for Houston's offense, which figures to be built around a strong run game, play-action and a timing passing attack. It will have West Coast offense influences, as former 49ers passing game coordinator Bobby Slowik is Ryans' offensive playcaller.

2. Round 1, No. 12 overall (via Cleveland): Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

With Brandin Cooks gone, the Texans are in need of a No. 1 receiver. And Smith-Njigba has a case as the best one in the draft.

He played just three games last season due to a hamstring injury but said at the combine that he's 100 percent. He also ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at Ohio State's Pro Day last week.

In 2021, Smith-Njigba was arguably the best receiver on a Buckeyes team that had 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Saints star Chris Olave and projected 2024 first-round pick Marvin Harrison Jr. Smith-Njigba had a team-leading 1,606 yards and nine touchdowns on 95 receptions that season.

With his extensive work out of the slot, Smith-Njigba could be a strong complement to Woods, Brown and Nico Collins, all of whom played the majority of their snaps last season from a wide alignment.

3. Round 2, No. 33 overall: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

The Texans added Rankins and veteran Hassan Ridgeway, but they're under contract for just one year and Houston still needs young depth on a defensive line that contributed to the worst run defense in franchise history last season.

Pitt's best defensive tackle prospect since Aaron Donald, Kancey is a bit small for his position — he's listed at 6-foot-1 and 281 pounds — but he's a tough matchup 1-on-1 for interior offensive linemen, coupling power with and an explosive first step. The 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, Kancey led all interior defensive linemen last season with 14.5 tackles for loss. He also had an FBS-leading 92.4 pass-rush grade for defensive tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

4. Round 3, No. 65 overall: Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State

Harrison checks two boxes for the Texans: depth for the edge (Jonathan Greenard missed nine games last season; Jerry Hughes turns 35 in August) and a plus playmaker for Houston's last-ranked run defense. Pro Football Focus gave him a 78.4 run grade last season, which ranked in the top 15 of all edge defenders in the Power 5.

At 6-foot-5 and 274 pounds, Harrison has great size for his position. He was a big-time playmaker for the Buckeyes in 2022, with eight tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, five passes defended and an interception.

5. Round 3, No. 73 overall (via Cleveland): Jack Campbell, ILB, Iowa

Campbell could be the ideal fit for the Texans, who need a long-term inside linebacker to pair with Christian Harris in the middle of the defense. Perryman and Littleton are former Pro Bowlers signed to one-year deals, while 30-year-old Christian Kirksey will also be an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season. Houston could also save $5.25 million against the salary cap by cutting Kirksey.

Campbell could be depth piece as a rookie, with the hope he eventually develops into a starter. The 2022 Dick Butkus Award winner and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Campbell is a big and long linebacker (6-foot-5, 249 pounds) who plays with good physicality, though his short-area burst could use development.

6. Round 4, No. 104 overall: Marvin Mims, WR, Oklahoma

Who says the Texans should draft just one receiver? Houston doesn't have a wideout on its roster who touched 600 receiving yards last season, so adding as many capable pass-catchers as possible should be a priority for general manager Nick Caserio.

Mims ran a limited route tree at Oklahoma, but he has big-play potential. His 18 career receptions of at least 40 yards ranks third in school history. He led the Sooners in receiving yards each of the past three seasons.

Special teams value is important at this point in the draft, and Mims could contribute there for Houston immediately. He returned 32 punts for 368 yards (11.5 average) at Oklahoma.

7. Round 5, No. 161 overall (via Dallas): McClendon Curtis, G, Tennessee-Chattanooga

The Texans traded for Mason and signed guard/center Michael Deiter in free agency, but they could use more depth on the interior offensive line.

Curtis had a lot of experience playing at Chattanooga — he started 49 games for his career — but he could be more of a developmental prospect coming out of FCS. His versatility works to his benefit, though. He started games at both guard spots and left tackle in college.

TRADE!

The Texans send two sixth-round picks — Nos. 201 and 203 overall — to the 49ers to move back into the fifth round at No. 164 overall.

8. Round 5, No. 164 overall (via San Francisco): Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

Derek Stingley Jr. missed nine games as a rookie and 30-year-old Steven Nelson will be an unrestricted free agent next offseason, so it makes sense for the Texans to be thinking about depth at cornerback.

A former wide receiver, Rush was a two-year starter at South Carolina and has great size for a cornerback (6-foot-2, 198 pounds). In 2019 and 2020, he was primarily a special teamer, where he would be expected to contribute in Houston.

9. Round 6, No. 188 overall (via New Orleans): DeMarcco Hellams, S, Alabama

With Jalen Pitre being a star in the making, Jimmie Ward given starter's money in free agency and Tavierre Thomas and M.J. Stewart behind them, the Texans don't necessarily need to address the safety spot. But Hellams would be one of the best available in this range who could contribute on special teams.

10. Round 7, No. 230 overall (via Tampa Bay): Will Mallory, TE, Miami

Dalton Schultz is on a one-year deal and Houston doesn't have great depth behind him. Mallory could offer competition in training camp, with the chance to make the 53-man roster.

11. Round 7, No. 259 overall (compensatory): TRADE!

Houston sends its last scheduled selection to New England for a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

