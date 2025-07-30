National Football League Tennessee Titans' Cam Ward: 'There's a Target on My Back' as No. 1 Pick Published Jul. 30, 2025 12:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward isn't hiding from the pressure that comes with being the NFL's first-overall draft selection.

"I don’t think I’m being welcomed in [the league] with open arms. I was the first pick. I’m blessed to be that. But, at the end of the day, there’s a target on my back," Ward said as part of an interview with The Athletic that was published on Wednesday morning. "There’s a target on everyone’s back in the league, but I’m trying to prove myself to my teammates."

Ward also expressed that he doesn't "care about the hype."

The rookie signal-caller, who's expected to be Tennessee's Week 1 starter, is coming off a terrific senior season at Miami in 2024. In said season, Ward totaled 4,313 passing yards, 39 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 172.2 passer rating, while completing 67.2% of his passes.

Ward's passing touchdowns and passer rating each led the ACC, which named the quarterback its 2024 Player of the Year. Furthermore, Ward was a finalist for the 2024 Heisman Trophy Award. He spent the previous two seasons at Washington State (2022-23), which was preceded by two seasons at Incarnate Word (2020-21).

Elsewhere in Tennessee's quarterback room, 2023 second-rounder Will Levis is expected to miss all of next season due to a shoulder injury. Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle make up the rest of the Titans' quarterback depth chart.

The first chance to see Ward in action is on Aug. 9, as the Titans open their 2025 preseason on the road against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They open the regular season on the road against the Denver Broncos on Sept. 7 (4:05 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

