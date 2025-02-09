National Football League Super Bowl winners and results Published Feb. 9, 2025 10:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

From the early days of the AFL-NFL World Championship Game to the modern-day spectacle, the Super Bowl has been a cornerstone of American sports culture. This comprehensive list details each of the Super Bowl winning and losing teams throughout NFL professional football history. The Super Bowl locations, years and final scores are also included (1967-2025).

Super Bowl Winners and Results:

LIX (2025): Philadelphia Eagles 40, Kansas City Chiefs 22 (Caesars Superdome)

LVIII (2024): Kansas City Chiefs 25, San Francisco 49ers 22 (Allegiant Stadium)

LVII (2023): Kansas City Chiefs 38, Philadelphia Eagles 35 (State Farm Stadium)

LVI (2022): Los Angeles Rams 23, Cincinnati Bengals 20 (SoFi Stadium)

LV (2021): Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, Kansas City Chiefs 9 (Raymond James Stadium)

LIV (2020): Kansas City Chiefs 31, San Francisco 49ers 20 (Hard Rock Stadium)

LIII (2019): New England Patriots 13, Los Angeles Rams 3 (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

LII (2018): Philadelphia Eagles 41, New England Patriots 33 (U.S. Bank Stadium)

LI (2017): New England Patriots 34, Atlanta Falcons 28 (NRG Stadium)

50 (2016): Denver Broncos 24, Carolina Panthers 10 (Levi’s Stadium)

XLIX (2015): New England Patriots 28, Seattle Seahawks 24 (University of Phoenix Stadium)

XLVIII (2014): Seattle Seahawks 43, Denver Broncos 8 (MetLife Stadium)

XLVII (2013): Baltimore Ravens 34, San Francisco 49ers 31 (Mercedes-Benz Superdome)

XLVI (2012): New York Giants 21, New England Patriots 17 (Lucas Oil Stadium)

XLV (2011): Green Bay Packers 31, Pittsburgh Steelers 25 (Cowboys Stadium)

XLIV (2010): New Orleans Saints 31, Indianapolis Colts 17 (Sun Life Stadium)

XLIII (2009): Pittsburgh Steelers 27, Arizona Cardinals 23 (Raymond James Stadium)

XLII (2008): New York Giants 17, New England Patriots 14 (University of Phoenix Stadium)

XLI (2007): Indianapolis Colts 29, Chicago Bears 17 (Dolphin Stadium)

XL (2006): Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Seattle Seahawks 10 (Ford Field)

XXXIX (2005): New England Patriots 24, Philadelphia Eagles 21 (Alltel Stadium)

XXXVIII (2004): New England Patriots 32, Carolina Panthers 29 (Reliant Stadium)

XXXVII (2003): Tampa Bay Buccaneers 48, Oakland Raiders 21 (Qualcomm Stadium)

XXXVI (2002): New England Patriots 20, St. Louis Rams 17 (Louisiana Superdome)

XXXV (2001): Baltimore Ravens 34, New York Giants 7 (Raymond James Stadium)

XXXIV (2000): St. Louis Rams 23, Tennessee Titans 16 (Georgia Dome)

XXXIII (1999): Denver Broncos 34, Atlanta Falcons 19 (Pro Player Stadium)

XXXII (1998): Denver Broncos 31, Green Bay Packers 24 (Qualcomm Stadium)

XXXI (1997): Green Bay Packers 35, New England Patriots 21 (Louisiana Superdome)

XXX (1996): Dallas Cowboys 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 17 (Sun Devil Stadium)

XXIX (1995): San Francisco 49ers 49, San Diego Chargers 26 (Joe Robbie Stadium)

XXVIII (1994): Dallas Cowboys 30, Buffalo Bills 13 (Georgia Dome)

XXVII (1993): Dallas Cowboys 52, Buffalo Bills 17 (Rose Bowl)

XXVI (1992): Washington Commanders 37, Buffalo Bills 24 (Metrodome)

XXV (1991): New York Giants 20, Buffalo Bills 19 (Tampa Stadium)

XXIV (1990): San Francisco 49ers 55, Denver Broncos 10 (Louisiana Superdome)

XIII (1989): San Francisco 49ers 20, Cincinnati Bengals 16 (Joe Robbie Stadium)

XXII (1988): Washington Commanders 42, Denver Broncos 10 (Jack Murphy Stadium)

XXI (1987): New York Giants 39, Denver Broncos 20 (Rose Bowl)

XX (1986): Chicago Bears 46, New England Patriots 10 (Louisiana Superdome)

XIX (1985): San Francisco 49ers 38, Miami Dolphins 16 (Stanford Stadium)

XVIII (1984): Los Angeles Raiders 38, Washington Commanders 9 (Tampa Stadium)

XVII (1983): Washington Commanders 27, Miami Dolphins 17 (Rose Bowl)

XVI (1982): San Francisco 49ers 26, Cincinnati Bengals 21 (Pontiac Silverdome)

XV (1981): Oakland Raiders 27, Philadelphia Eagles 10 (Louisiana Superdome)

XIV (1980): Pittsburgh Steelers 31, Los Angeles Rams 19 (Rose Bowl)

XIII (1979): Pittsburgh Steelers 35, Dallas Cowboys 31 (Miami Orange Bowl)

XII (1978): Dallas Cowboys 27, Denver Broncos 10 (Louisiana Superdome)

XI (1977): Oakland Raiders 32, Minnesota Vikings 14 (Rose Bowl)

X (1976): Pittsburgh Steelers 21, Dallas Cowboys 17 (Miami Orange Bowl)

IX (1975): Pittsburgh Steelers 6, Minnesota Vikings 6 (Tulane Stadium)

VIII (1974): Miami Dolphins 24, Minnesota Vikings 7 (Rice Stadium)

VII (1973): Miami Dolphins 14, Washington Commanders 7 (Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum)

VI (1972): Dallas Cowboys 24, Miami Dolphins 3 (Tulane Stadium)

V (1971): Baltimore Ravens 16, Dallas Cowboys 13 (Miami Orange Bowl)

IV (1970): Kansas City Chiefs 23, Minnesota Vikings 7 (Tulane Stadium)

III (1969): New York Jets 16, Baltimore Ravens 7 (Miami Orange Bowl)

II (1968): Green Bay Packers 33, Oakland Raiders 14 (Miami Orange Bowl)

I (1967): Green Bay Packers 35, Kansas City Chiefs 10 (Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum)

Super Bowl Wins by Team:

New England Patriots - 6 wins

Pittsburgh Steelers - 6 wins

Dallas Cowboys - 5 wins

San Francisco 49ers - 5 wins

Green Bay Packers - 4 wins

New York Giants - 4 wins

Kansas City Chiefs - 4 wins

Denver Broncos - 3 wins

Washington Commanders - 3 wins

Las Vegas Raiders - 3 wins

Miami Dolphins - 2 wins

Los Angeles Rams - 2 wins

Indianapolis Colts - 2 wins

Baltimore Ravens - 2 wins

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 2 wins

Philadelphia Eagles - 2 wins

Seattle Seahawks - 1 win

Chicago Bears - 1 win

New York Jets - 1 win

New Orleans Saints - 1 win

Frequently Asked Questions

Who has won the most Super Bowls?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are tied at 6 Super Bowl victories each. They are followed by the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers at 5 wins each.

Which teams have never won the Super Bowl?

A total of 12 NFL teams have never won the Super Bowl. This list includes: Cleveland Browns , Detroit Lions , Houston Texans , Jacksonville Jaguars , Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and Cincinnati Bengals.

