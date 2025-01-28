National Football League
Super Bowl LIX jerseys are set, and Chiefs already have one edge over Eagles
Jan. 28, 2025

The Kansas City Chiefs might have the edge on the gridiron in Super Bowl LIX (Feb. 9, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX) as a 1.5-point favorite over the Philadelphia Eagles. But recent trends also suggest that they'll have the edge in the uniform game, too.

As the designated home team for Super Bowl LIX, the Eagles have decided to wear their midnight green home jerseys. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will wear their away white jerseys

If you're superstitious, the Eagles' decision might not have been the right one. Teams that have worn their home uniforms in the Super Bowl are just 4-16 over the last 20 years. In Super Bowl history, 37 of the 58 winners have donned white uniforms in the game. 

One of those 16 losses came when the Chiefs and Eagles met in Super Bowl LVII two years ago. Philadelphia also elected to wear its home uniforms in that matchup and lost to Kansas City.

However, the Eagles are one of the few teams that have bucked the uniform trend over the last two decades. Nick Foles led them to a win in Super Bowl LII in the 2017 season while rocking their midnight green uniforms even though the New England Patriots, the designated home team that year, opted to wear their away white uniforms.

The Chiefs have accounted for two of the other victories among teams that have worn their home uniforms in the Super Bowl over the last 20 years. They wore their home uniforms in both of their Super Bowl wins over the San Francisco 49ers (Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LVIII). The Chiefs also wore their home uniforms in Super Bowl LV, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers opting to wear their away uniforms for that matchup. Tampa Bay wound up winning that Super Bowl, 31-9.

Here's how each Super Bowl involving the Chiefs and Eagles has gone over the last 20 years:

  • Super Bowl XXXVIII: Patriots defeat Eagles, 24-21 (team wearing away uniforms won)
  • Super Bowl LII: Eagles defeat Patriots, 41-33 (team wearing home uniforms won)
  • Super Bowl LIV: Chiefs defeat 49ers, 31-20 (team wearing home uniforms won)
  • Super Bowl LV: Buccaneers defeat Chiefs, 31-9 (team wearing away uniforms won)
  • Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs defeat Eagles, 38-35 (team wearing away uniforms won)
  • Super Bowl LVIII: Chiefs defeat 49ers, 25-22 (OT) (team wearing home uniforms won)

The Green Bay Packers' win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season was the only other time that a team wearing their home uniforms has won the Super Bowl since the 2004 season. 

Each team's uniforms will have a patch of the Super Bowl LIX logo. 

