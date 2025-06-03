National Football League How to measure success for Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, other rookie QBs in 2025 Published Jun. 9, 2025 11:56 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Collectively, the latest crop of quarterbacks entering the NFL has drawn little enthusiasm. But that ultimately doesn’t matter. Settling into their NFL homes, the QBs have an opportunity to write their own story in the league.

All the rookie quarterbacks are starting from square one, though with differing expectations. Here is how a successful 2025 should be measured for each of the first eight quarterbacks taken in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Team: Tennessee Titans

Round 1, No. 1 overall

2025 goal: start 17 games (flashing star potential)

How much will Cam Ward be able to elevate the Titans in 2025? (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

As the top overall selection, Ward is expected to be a franchise-altering quarterback for the Titans. But it could take a few years for him to reach that level, even if he’s a "hit." What Jayden Daniels (2024) and C.J. Stroud (2023) did the past two seasons are outliers.

If Ward can show an ability to elevate in spurts what appears to be an average supporting cast, display composure in critical moments and limit turnovers, that should be viewed as a win for the Titans. And that should be the case even if Tennessee's record does not reflect a substantial improvement from the team’s 3-14 finish in 2024.

Team: New York Giants

Round 1, No. 25 overall

2025 goal: learn by watching; ready to take QB1 reigns in 2026

If all goes according to schedule, Dart won’t play meaningful snaps in 2025. Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback for the Giants, who also have Jameis Winston as a capable veteran backup.

The best case scenario is that Dart takes in everything he can from them in a "redshirt" year so he's ready to start Day 1 in 2026 — while still being ready to play in 2025 if New York’s quarterback plan falls apart.

Team: New Orleans Saints

Round 2, No. 40 overall

2025 goal: hold on to starting job

In the wake of Derek Carr’s retirement, the Saints are saying that they have a quarterback competition between Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. They’re splitting first-team reps. But the reality is that Shough should win the job, given the draft investment in him as a second-round pick. So it’s paramount that he doesn’t give them a reason to think twice about his readiness. Decision-making and ball security will be key for the former Louisville quarterback, like with all rookie passers.

Tyler Shough's chances of starting for the Saints as a rookie skyrocketed when Derek Carr announced his retirement in May. (Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Round 3, No. 92 overall

2025 goal: win QB2 job; flash promise in specialty role

With Sam Darnold being the unquestioned starter in Seattle, Milroe’s first goal should be earning the top backup role over Drew Lock, who returned to the Seahawks this offseason on a two-year, $5 million deal.

The team has talked about the possibility of playing Milroe a few snaps per game in packages that utilize his rushing ability. If he can bring value there and make steady progress as a passer, the former Alabama standout could be in the mix to start in 2026.

Team: Cleveland Browns

Round 3, No. 94 overall

2025 goal: become a regular on the gameday roster

In Cleveland’s crowded quarterback room, which includes 40-year-old Joe Flacco and journeyman Kenny Pickett, Gabriel may have the most roster security as a third-round rookie. But as a Day 2 quarterback, he’ll need to show poise and comfort in Kevin Stefanski’s system. Even if he’s not QB1, Gabriel could get an extensive look if the offense struggles, keeping him in the Browns’ quarterback plans moving forward.

Dillon Gabriel is one of five quarterbacks on Cleveland's roster, including fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders. Except for the injured Deshaun Watson, any of the other four could start games for the Browns. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Team: Cleveland Browns

Round 5, No. 144 overall

2025 goal: become a regular on the gameday roster

A projected top pick early in the pre-draft process, Sanders’ status as a Day 3 pick puts him at the bottom of the Browns’ quarterback pecking order to start his career. But he’s firmly in the QB1 competition and should stay on the 53-man roster as an early-round talent.

Like Gabriel, Sanders earning his way into a regular role on the game-day roster — even as a backup — would cement his place in Cleveland for 2026.

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Round 6, No. 181 overall

2025 goal: win QB2 role

Kyle McCord most likely won't be getting many snaps for the Eagles in 2025, but he does have a chance to win the backup job to Jalen Hurts. (Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While he certainly won’t supplant Super Bowl LIX MVP Jalen Hurts as the starter, McCord has an opportunity to fill the top backup quarterback role vacated by Pickett, who was traded to the Browns earlier in the offseason.

The FBS leader in completions per game and passing yards in 2024, McCord has competition in Tanner McKee and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who’ve started a combined six NFL games.

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Round 6, No. 185 overall

2025 goal: win QB2 job

Now that Aaron Rodgers has signed with Pittsburgh, Howard will compete with Mason Rudolph for the primary backup role. A national champion at Ohio State last season, Howard will have to impress Pittsburgh's coaches to beat out Rudolph, who started 13 games for the Steelers between 2019-23 before playing for Tennessee last season. But there's a scenario in which Howard gets meaningful snaps as a rookie, based on Rodgers' age and Rudolph's low-end potential.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

