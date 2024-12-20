National Football League Steelers vs. Ravens: Historic AFC North rivalry by the numbers Published Dec. 20, 2024 2:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers (10-4) have a road tilt against the AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens (9-5) on Saturday (4:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Pittsburgh won the first game of its 2024 season series against Baltimore in Week 11, 18-16.

Moreover, the Week 16 matchup will be the 62nd time that these two teams square off in what's one of the most iconic rivalries in NFL history.

Here's the historic AFC North rivalry by the numbers:

1: The Steelers and Ravens have each won a Super Bowl with their current head coach, with Pittsburgh winning Super Bowl XLIII under Mike Tomlin and Baltimore winning Super Bowl XLVII under John Harbaugh.

3: Both franchises have been a remarkable model of stability, as the Steelers have employed just three head coaches since 1969 (Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher and Tomlin) and the Ravens have employed just three head coaches since their 1996 inception (Ted Marchibroda, Brian Billick and Harbaugh).

4: Pittsburgh and Baltimore have met four times in the playoffs, with Pittsburgh boasting a 3-1 record in those matchups. The Ravens got their first postseason win over the Steelers the last time that they met in said play, that being the 2014 wild-card round; five sacks from Baltimore's defense and 259 passing yards from Pittsburgh and Baltimore have met four times in the playoffs, with Pittsburgh boasting a 3-1 record in those matchups. The Ravens got their first postseason win over the Steelers the last time that they met in said play, that being the 2014 wild-card round; five sacks from Baltimore's defense and 259 passing yards from Joe Flacco helped Baltimore get a 30-17 victory. Sticking with the No. 4, though, the Ravens have lost four straight games at home to the Steelers.

5: Both teams' defenses have been top-five against the run this season, with the Ravens surrendering an NFL-best 80.7 rushing yards per game and the Steelers surrendering just 94.4 rushing yards per game (fourth in the NFL).

6: The majority of the time these two teams meet, scoring opportunities are few and far between. This is best exemplified by neither team scoring 20 points against the other in each of their last six matchups. Furthermore, neither team has scored 30 points against the other in their last 13 matchups.

7: Ravens star quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Ravens star quarterback and two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson has struggled against the Steelers. In seven starts against Pittsburgh, Jackson has posted just five passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 66.7 passer rating, while completing 57.0% of his passes. Jackson's career passer rating against the Steelers is his lowest against any NFL team, while his career completion percentage against the Steelers is his second-lowest against any NFL team. The Ravens are 2-5 against the Steelers with Jackson under center.

8: Despite the bitter history between the two teams, the Steelers have had the Ravens' number of late, as they've won four consecutive games in the series and eight of the last nine. The No. 8 also represents the quantity of Super Bowls that the two teams combine for (Pittsburgh has six, and Baltimore has two).

9: Each of the last nine games between the Steelers and Ravens has been decided by one score.

10: Both teams' offenses rank in the top 10 in rushing this season, with the Ravens averaging 178.4 rushing yards per game (second) and the Steelers averaging 126.6 rushing yards per game (10th).

22: Under Tomlin (2007-present), the Steelers are a combined 22-16 against the Ravens.

27: Former Steelers quarterback and likely First Ballot Hall of Famer Former Steelers quarterback and likely First Ballot Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger started 27 of the team's 61 games against the Ravens from 2004-21, with Pittsburgh 17-10 in those games.

28: Coming off a season where he earned his first Pro Bowl nod, Ravens linebacker Coming off a season where he earned his first Pro Bowl nod, Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen left Baltimore for Pittsburgh in free agency. In doing so, Queen, who leads the Steelers with 109 combined tackles this season, became the 28th player to suit up for both teams, Hall of Famer Rod Woodson, Carnell Lake, Eric Green, Alejandro Villanueva and Mike Wallace being among the individuals with that distinction.

35: Tomlin (2007-present) and Harbaugh (2008-present) are the two longest active tenured head coaches in the NFL, having been in command of their respective sidelines for a combined 35 consecutive seasons. The Steelers are 183-104-2 in the regular season, 8-10 in the postseason and have never had a losing season under Tomlin; the Ravens are 169-104 in the regular season, 12-10 in the postseason and have had just two losing seasons under Harbaugh.

36: The Steelers lead the all-time series against the Ravens, boasting a 36-25 record (regular season plus postseason).

40: Of their 61 matchups, 40 have been decided by one score.

