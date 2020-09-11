National Football League
Sports World Pays Respects on 9/11

1 hour ago

Friday marked the 19-year anniversary of September 11, 2001.

The tragedy took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans and brought the world to a halt, the sports world included.

Professional teams, leagues, athletes and broadcasters took to social media on Friday to pay their respects to those that sacrficied and lost their lives on this somber day in history.

The Kansas City Chiefs Are Unstoppable

The Kansas City Chiefs Are Unstoppable
Sorry, NFL. It might have just been Week 1, but the 16-0 Chiefs are headed back to the Super Bowl, Charlotte Wilder argues.
40 mins ago
What’s In Store For Mahomes’ Encore?

What’s In Store For Mahomes’ Encore?
The biggest star in America's biggest sport keeps exceeding expectations, Martin Rogers writes. And he's not slowing down.
1 hour ago
The 2020 NFL Gambling Blueprint

The 2020 NFL Gambling Blueprint
Are you ready for some football wagering? Jason McIntyre breaks down 10 rules for making your picks on the 2020 season.
3 hours ago
What Super Bowl Hangover?

What Super Bowl Hangover?
The Chiefs rolled over the Texans in the 2020 NFL season opener on Thursday, a bad sign for the rest of the league.
15 hours ago
Miller Likely Sidelined for 2020

Miller Likely Sidelined for 2020
After Von Miller suffered an ankle injury in practice, the Broncos will be without their superstar for several months.
20 hours ago
