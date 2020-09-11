National Football League
Sports World Pays Respects on 9/11
1 hour ago
Friday marked the 19-year anniversary of September 11, 2001.
The tragedy took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans and brought the world to a halt, the sports world included.
Professional teams, leagues, athletes and broadcasters took to social media on Friday to pay their respects to those that sacrficied and lost their lives on this somber day in history.
