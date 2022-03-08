National Football League Seahawks ship Russell Wilson to Broncos in blockbuster deal 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks have traded longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Wilson has since approved the trade, bringing his 10-year run with the Seahawks — which included a Super Bowl XLVIII win — to an end.

According to multiple reports, the Broncos will ship QB Drew Lock, DE Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to Seattle, in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

In Wilson's 10 seasons with Seattle, he led the Seahawks to nine winning seasons and eight playoff berths. Seattle earned back-to-back Super Bowl trips in 2013 and 2014, defeating the Broncos 43-8 in SB XLVIII and falling 28-24 to the New England Patriots in SB XLIX.

Wilson concludes his time with the Seahawks having accumulated a 104-53-1 regular-season record. He passed for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions, and made 144 consecutive regular-season starts from 2012-2020. He missed the only two starts of his Seattle career this past season.

Wilson posted a 9-7 career postseason record with the Seahawks, winning at least one playoff game in his first five seasons with the franchise.

The list of franchise records owned by Wilson is extensive, including most career passing yards and most career passing touchdowns. He was also an eight-time Pro Bowler during his time in Seattle.

Of course, the sports world reacted quickly to the trade, including Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who first reacted to the news that Denver would not trade for Aaron Rodgers earlier this morning …

… before flipping that frown upside-down after the Wilson news.

Colin Cowherd received the news during Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," immediately calling it a win for Denver.

"To me, this is great for Denver. Denver gets the quarterback. This is what I said about the Sixers-Nets trade. ‘Oh, the Nets gave up Ben Simmons and draft picks and Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.’ Who cares? Philadelphia got James Harden. The team that gets the star wins the trade.

"The Denver Broncos are now in the Super Bowl bubble."

This is a developing story.

