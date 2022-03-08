National Football League
Seahawks ship Russell Wilson to Broncos in blockbuster deal Seahawks ship Russell Wilson to Broncos in blockbuster deal
National Football League

Seahawks ship Russell Wilson to Broncos in blockbuster deal

41 mins ago

The Seattle Seahawks have traded longtime franchise quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Wilson has since approved the trade, bringing his 10-year run with the Seahawks — which included a Super Bowl XLVIII win — to an end. 

According to multiple reports, the Broncos will ship QB Drew Lock, DE Shelby Harris, TE Noah Fant, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick to Seattle, in exchange for Wilson and a fourth-round pick.

In Wilson's 10 seasons with Seattle, he led the Seahawks to nine winning seasons and eight playoff berths. Seattle earned back-to-back Super Bowl trips in 2013 and 2014, defeating the Broncos 43-8 in SB XLVIII and falling 28-24 to the New England Patriots in SB XLIX.

Wilson concludes his time with the Seahawks having accumulated a 104-53-1 regular-season record. He passed for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns and 87 interceptions, and made 144 consecutive regular-season starts from 2012-2020. He missed the only two starts of his Seattle career this past season.

Wilson posted a 9-7 career postseason record with the Seahawks, winning at least one playoff game in his first five seasons with the franchise.

The list of franchise records owned by Wilson is extensive, including most career passing yards and most career passing touchdowns. He was also an eight-time Pro Bowler during his time in Seattle.

Of course, the sports world reacted quickly to the trade, including Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who first reacted to the news that Denver would not trade for Aaron Rodgers earlier this morning … 

… before flipping that frown upside-down after the Wilson news.

Colin Cowherd received the news during Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," immediately calling it a win for Denver.

"To me, this is great for Denver. Denver gets the quarterback. This is what I said about the Sixers-Nets trade. ‘Oh, the Nets gave up Ben Simmons and draft picks and Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.’ Who cares? Philadelphia got James Harden. The team that gets the star wins the trade. 

"The Denver Broncos are now in the Super Bowl bubble."

This is a developing story.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NFL odds: Aaron Rodgers re-signs with Packers; latest Super Bowl odds
National Football League

NFL odds: Aaron Rodgers re-signs with Packers; latest Super Bowl odds

9 mins ago
Aaron Rodgers, Packers reportedly finalizing record-breaking deal
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers, Packers reportedly finalizing record-breaking deal

2 hours ago
2022 NFL Combine: Chris Olave, Malik Willis, Breece Hall top list of winners
National Football League

2022 NFL Combine: Chris Olave, Malik Willis, Breece Hall top list of winners

17 hours ago
Baker Mayfield to be honored with statue at Oklahoma
Oklahoma Sooners

Baker Mayfield to be honored with statue at Oklahoma

19 hours ago
Marcus Mariota, draft prospect make sense for Commanders at QB
National Football League

Marcus Mariota, draft prospect make sense for Commanders at QB

20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes