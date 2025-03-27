National Football League
Nearly 200 dogs seized from ex-NFL RB LeShon Johnson in dogfighting case
National Football League

Nearly 200 dogs seized from ex-NFL RB LeShon Johnson in dogfighting case

Published Mar. 27, 2025 8:13 p.m. ET

Former NFL player LeShon Johnson has been indicted for allegedly operating a large dogfighting venture that resulted in authorities seizing 190 dogs — considered the most ever taken from one person in a federal dogfighting investigation, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Johnson, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, has been charged with possessing the pit bull-type dogs for use in an animal fighting venture and for selling, transporting, and delivering a dog for use in an animal fighting venture, the department said Tuesday.

The dogs were taken from Johnson in October 2024. He allegedly ran the dogfighting operation "Mal Kant Kennels" in Broken Arrow and Haskell, Oklahoma, according to court documents.

"Animal abuse is cruel, depraved, and deserves severe punishment," Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement. "The Department of Justice will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and will remain committed to protecting innocent animals from those who would do them harm."

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson previously pleaded guilty to state animal fighting charges in 2004 in Oklahoma. He was given a five-year deferred sentence, according to court documents.

Johnson's lawyer, Courtney R. Jordan, did not immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Johnson allegedly bred dogs that had won as many as five fights and then sold "stud rights" and their offspring to other dogfighters. The trafficking took place across the U.S. and helped to grow the dogfighting industry, while resulting in Johnson profiting financially, according to the Justice Department.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison on each count and a $250,000 fine.

"The FBI will not tolerate criminals that harm innocent animals for their twisted form of entertainment," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement. "The FBI views animal cruelty investigations as a precursor to larger, organized crime efforts, similar to trafficking and homicides. This is yet another push in the FBI's crackdown of violent offenders harming our most innocent."

Johnson was a running back who played for the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants from 1994-1999.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: What if ... Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe never got injured in 2001?

What if ... Patriots QB Drew Bledsoe never got injured in 2001?

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes