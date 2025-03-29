National Football League 2025 NFL Draft star Abdul Carter: I 'impact the game just as much as a QB' Published Mar. 29, 2025 12:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter has remained adamant that he's the best player available in the 2025 NFL Draft, now adding that he's as impactful as even the best players at arguably the most pivotal position — quarterback.

"Those great defensive players … they can impact the game just as much as a quarterback," Carter said, per ESPN. "There [have] been defensive players who've taken over a game right at the end of [the] Super Bowl in those playoff scenes where you really need that great defensive player — and he also makes people around him better.

"So, I feel like just saying that, seeing how defensive players can take over a game, we're just like a quarterback."

That said, what does Carter bring to the table that differentiates him from the rest of the field?

"My overall impact on the game [and] my versatility," he said. "I can play multiple positions, and I feel like, most importantly, I step up when I'm needed the most when crunch time comes around. When you need somebody to make that big play, I feel like I'm the guy who makes that big play.

"At the end of the day, I make people around me better — just take them on double-teams, bringing extra attention to me, freeing up somebody else so they can make the play — and just my overall impact on the game."

Carter, who played three seasons at Penn State, was the 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year after racking up 12.0 sacks, a conference-high 24 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, four passes defended and 68 combined tackles. He compiled 11.0 sacks and three forced fumbles from 2022-23.

It was revealed at the NFL Scouting Combine that Carter had a stress reaction in his right foot. He also played through a shoulder injury in the College Football Playoff. The foot issue saw Carter opt against doing drills at both the combine and Penn State's pro day. Speaking on the matter, Carter said that he doesn't "feel any pain" or need surgery.

To date, neither injury appears to be impacting where Carter will land in the draft. With the Tennessee Titans looking poised to select Miami Hurricanes quarterback and 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up Cameron Ward at No. 1, Carter has been consistently mocked anywhere between picks two and four; the Cleveland Browns select second, followed by the New York Giants and New England Patriots.

Carter is in competition with Colorado Buffaloes two-way superstar and 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to be the first non-quarterback off the board.

