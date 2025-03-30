National Football League Jets GM says Justin Fields is team's starting QB: 'We believe in Justin' Published Mar. 30, 2025 8:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Justin Fields is the New York Jets' QB1 right now — and they hope for the foreseeable future.

While speaking to reporters Sunday at the NFL's league meetings, new general manager Darren Mougey left no doubt as to who's atop the Jets' depth chart.

"We believe Justin is the starter," Mougey said. "We believe in Justin. We believe we can win with Justin, so we're excited about Justin."

The Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract — including $30 million in guarantees — on March 10. The 26-year-old quarterback is making starter-type money, so Mougey's declaration wasn't a major surprise. But it at least cements his status at the moment ahead of veteran Tyrod Taylor — who Mougey said would be "right on his heels" — and youngsters Adrian Martinez and Jordan Travis in New York's quarterbacks room.

"Justin is a young, talented quarterback with a unique athletic skill set that adds another dimension to the game," Mougey said. "There was that and then diving into the person, knowing him, his leadership – he was a good fit."

Fields spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers after playing his first three NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears, which drafted him in the first round — the 11th overall pick — in 2021 out of Ohio State. The Jets had the No. 2 overall pick that year and selected quarterback Zach Wilson, who also failed to live up to expectations and was traded to the Denver Broncos last year.

Fields went 4-2 with five touchdown passes and five TD runs with just one interception as the Steelers' starter last season before being replaced by Russell Wilson.

Jordan Schultz on the Jets signing Justin Fields & the biggest Free Agency takeaways

The Jets released Aaron Rodgers earlier this month, cutting ties with the 41-year-old four-time MVP. But New York thinks Fields could have a similar career trajectory as Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, who both struggled early in their careers but thrived in later NFL stops.

"He probably had some of the best quarterback play of his career," Mougey said of Fields. "We're going to do everything we can to support him when he gets here."

Fields has passed for 7,780 yards and 45 touchdowns with 31 interceptions in 50 games, including 44 starts in four seasons. He has rushed for 2,509 yards and 19 scores.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

