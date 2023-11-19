National Football League
Seahawks QB Geno Smith, Rams WR Cooper Kupp both injured in 2nd half
Published Nov. 19, 2023 7:43 p.m. ET

Seattle quarterback Geno Smith and Los Angeles receiver Cooper Kupp were both sidelined in the second half of the Seahawks' game against the Rams on Sunday.

Smith was listed as questionable to return after taking a big hit from Aaron Donald late in the third quarter, and appeared to be out for the remainder of the game while Drew Lock took over the Seahawks' offense. But he eventually returned to the field in the fourth-quarter.

Smith was 19 of 29 for 197 yards with a first-quarter touchdown throw to DK Metcalf.

Kupp injured his right ankle late in the first half when a Seattle defender stepped on it. The Super Bowl LVI MVP went to the locker room before halftime and tested the ankle on the sideline in the third quarter, but was ultimately ruled out for the game by the Rams.

Kupp had one catch for 11 yards before his latest injury. He missed the second half of last season following ankle surgery, and he missed the first four games of this season with a hamstring injury.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

