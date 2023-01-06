National Football League
Rodgers, Lawrence, Jones among NFL QBs 'under duress' in Week 18
2 hours ago

Week 18 of the NFL season gets underway Saturday with a double-header before a slew of matchups with big playoff implications unfold Sunday. 

Heading into all the action, Chris Broussard has his eye on a trio of quarterbacks in his latest "Under Duress" list.

Here is the "First Things First" host's top three signal-callers who he believes need to step it up this weekend.

3. Mac Jones, New England Patriots

The outlook: Jones and Co. face the AFC East champion Buffalo Bills in Week 18 (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET). The Patriots can clinch the AFC’s third wild-card spot with a win. Jones has completed 65.2% of his passes this season for 2,754 yards.

Broussard’s thoughts: "I think we can all agree it [has] been a down season for Mac — a little disappointing. Eleven touchdowns, eight interceptions. Not great numbers. Outplayed for a stretch by Bailey Zappe. … If Mac Jones can go into Buffalo this weekend and get New England a victory, getting them into the playoffs — he will have led the Patriots to two playoff appearances in his (first) two seasons. I think people would look at that as a positive, and they would say, ‘You know what, it was tough on his this year because he had a defensive guy being the offensive coordinator. With the right offensive coordinator, Mac is still our guy.' On the other hand, if they lose and don't make the playoffs, New England might be in the QB business this offseason."

Sun 6:00 PM
CBS
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
New England Patriots
NE
Buffalo Bills
BUF

2. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

The outlook: The Jaguars face the Tennessee Titans in Week 18 (Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET), and the winner will claim the top spot in the AFC South. Jacksonville can still make the playoffs in the third wild-card spot with a loss to the Titans if the Patriots, Dolphins and Steelers also lose in Week 18. Lawrence has completed 66.5% of his passes this season for 3,901 yards, 24 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. He has also added 294 yards and five scores on the ground.

Broussard’s thoughts: "I like Trevor Lawrence. … He has led them to four straight wins. Great job. Six wins in his last eight games. Great job, but you gotta finish the deal. This weekend, you got Tennessee — which is in a free fall [having] lost six straight games — at home. They're stating their third-straight quarterback Joshua Dobbs. No reason for you not to win. No excuse for you not to win and lead Jacksonville into the playoffs, so you gotta go ahead and get it done Trevor."

Sun 1:15 AM
ABC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Tennessee Titans
TEN
Jacksonville Jaguars
JAX

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

The outlook: The Packers can clinch the NFC’s third wild-card spot in Week 18 with a win over the Detroit Lions (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET). On the other side, the Lions would clinch that third wild-card spot with a win and a Seattle Seahawks loss. Rodgers has completed 64.7% of his passes for 3,490 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Broussard’s thoughts: "He's making me look good because in the preseason, I picked the Packers to reach the Super Bowl. He's keeping hope alive, so I credit you Aaron, but here's [the thing]. I didn't like the victory lap after they won last week. You haven't finished the deal, you haven't finished the job, and Detroit is a legitimate team. Now, you've got them at home, you've got them at Lambeau, your defense is playing well, your running backs are playing well. It's on you, Aaron. … I think he gets it done, but the pressure is on. He is under duress."

Mon 1:20 AM
NBC
NFL
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Detroit Lions
DET
Green Bay Packers
GB

