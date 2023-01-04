National Football League NFL odds Week 18: Roll with the Jets and Packers, and more best bets 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Congratulations! We've reached the final weekend of the NFL regular season and the playoff seeding battles are coming down to the wire.

Not only are teams fighting for the top seeds, we still have a number of teams still competing for a chance to make the postseason.

Sadly, my Jets aren't one of those teams after being eliminated from playoff contention this past weekend. However, they still make my slate for the week.

So without further ado, here are my best bets for Week 18 (with odds via FOX Bet):

Lions at Packers (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

The Packers are surging, but let’s be clear who they've beaten during this streak – a Bears team that has lost nine straight; a Rams team that has the most losses of any defending Super Bowl champ; a fading Dolphins team; and the overrated Vikings.

Still, it’s tough not to like the Packers here at home to wrap up a playoff spot. Temperatures are expected to be in the 20s, not a good sign for Jared Goff, who has struggled historically in cold weather. Yes, the Lions have won outdoors four times this season – in Chicago, in New York (twice), and in Carolina – but this will be a different animal.

Lambeau will be a scene, and the Lions are 3-19 there in their last 22. That means little to Goff, who did have a good first half in Green Bay last year before wilting in the second in a 35-17 loss. That game was in September, though.

PICK: Packers (-4.5 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 4.5 points

Jets at Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

The Jets season ended in Seattle last week, but Miami still has a chance to reach the playoffs. All they need is a victory and a Patriots' loss to Buffalo.

The bad news, of course, is that Teddy Bridgewater’s broken finger has ended his season, and if Tua Tagovailoa isn’t cleared from concussion protocol, then it’ll be down to third-string QB Skylar Thompson getting his first NFL start. The Jets saw him for all but one play back in October as he replaced an injured Bridgewater. He was passable until it unraveled in the fourth and the Jets rolled.

But it’s deeper than that – on Sunday, Miami was missing LT Terron Armstead, top CB Xavien Howard, edge rusher Bradley Chubb, and a slew of other contributors. If that’s the case this week against the Jets, Miami is going to be in trouble against a Jets team playing for nothing.

The Dolphins were -4.5 on the look ahead line, and now they are +1.

PICK: Jets (-1 at FOX Bet) to win by more than 1 point

Giants at Eagles (4:25 p.m., CBS)

The number has ballooned out to 14 on the news that Jalen Hurts is likely to return from injury and start for the Eagles, who need a win to lock up home-field advantage in the NFC.

The Giants have already locked in the No. 6 seed, so they really have nothing to play for, and it’s realistic to assume that Saquon Barkley will sit.

This game has the makings of the Jags/Texans from last week. That game meant nothing to Jacksonville, but Doug Pederson said he would play its starters, and did. Then, up 27-0, they were pulled.

What’s the point of the Giants playing Daniel Jones much after the first quarter against a team that leads the NFL in sacks? Jones plays behind an average offensive line, and the Eagles are chasing the NFL sack record.

I can’t lay 14 with the Eagles here, but at the same time, taking the Giants is nearly impossible. The most likely game scenario here is that the Eagles take a two or three touchdown lead, and it’s all backups on both sides in the fourth quarter.

PICK: Over 42.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet



