National Football League Rodgers, James, Butler among stars 'under duress' this week Published Apr. 28, 2023 4:39 p.m. ET

The NFL offseason and the NBA playoffs are both in full swing, putting extra heat on a few of sports' biggest stars.

There are a few familiar faces on Chris Broussard 's latest "Under Duress" list, which he referred to as all about inspiration this week.

Here is the " First Things First " host's top three players whom he has high hopes for right now.

3. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat

The outlook: The 8-seed Heat took down the 1-seed Milwaukee Bucks in a shocker in the first round of the postseason. Butler averaged 37.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game en route to the 4-1 series win. All-time, Butler has appeared in 13 series in which his team was the lower seed. His team has won six of them — a win rate of 46%. Miami will take on the 5-seed New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, which begin Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Broussard’s thoughts: "I know everybody is saying, ‘Jimmy Butler? How? Why? Didn’t he just have one of the greatest playoff series in history?' Yes he did, but it was just the first round. Jimmy, it is time to take your act from the bubble to Broadway! … Jimmy, this is your chance. … This is your moment, Jimmy. This is when you begin to really build that Hall of Fame résumé, and it almost becomes undeniable."

2. LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

The outlook: The 2-seed Memphis Grizzlies took advantage of James' exhaustion in Game 5. After playing 45 minutes in the 7-seed Lakers' overtime win in Game 4, James finished with just 15 points on 5-for-17 shooting in nearly 37 minutes. The Grizzlies capitalized, winning Game 5 in Memphis, 116-99. The Lakers have a 3-2 lead headed into Friday's Game 6.

Broussard’s thoughts: "This game every other night can wear down on a 38-year-old no matter how much you defy Father Time. It looks like its wearing on him. Go ahead and get rid of Memphis in Game 6. That's what you need to do. See if you can will something — turn the clock back, have one of those great LeBron James playoff moments and get Memphis out of there. Game 7 on weary legs could be tough for you. LeBron, you know I believe in you!"

1. Aaron Rodgers , New York Jets

The outlook: The Jets agreed to terms on a trade for the longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback earlier this week. After 18 years, four NFL MVP awards and one Super Bowl victory, Rodgers will reunite with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who served in the same position for the Packers in 2020. And Hackett isn't the only familiar face. The Jets also signed former Packers receiver Allen Lazard in free agency.

Broussard’s thoughts: "I gotta give him credit. Aaron, you went out there yesterday at your introductory press conference for the Jets and you said, ‘Bring it on.’ … I liked it. I think you're showing me that you got that chip on your shoulder that you had a few years ago when people said you were done … and you went out and you won back-to-back MVP awards."

