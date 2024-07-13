National Football League Rams' Blake Corum on Sean McVay-Jim Harbaugh similarities, Michigan recruitment Updated Jul. 13, 2024 5:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Rookie running back Blake Corum was just under the direction of one of the most highly regarded head coaches in college football of late in Jim Harbaugh, and is now led by Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who's of the same ilk. Both Harbaugh (2023 at Michigan) and McVay (2021 with the Rams) have a championship under their respective belts.

That said, are there any other similarities between the two?

On Friday's edition of "The Herd," Corum explained how his current and former head coach share a similar "enthusiasm for the game."

"Coach Harbaugh always talked about enthusiasm. You see that daily by Coach McVay," Corum told host Colin Cowherd. "His energy, it doesn't matter what time it is in the morning or what time it is in the evening, he's the same guy each and every day, as I saw through OTAs. I love playing for him so far, and it's only been maybe a month-and-a-half of OTAs. I'm blessed."

Corum, who the Rams selected with the No. 83 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, joins a running back room that includes 2023 Pro Bowler Kyren Williams and Boston Scott, among others, and an offense that has finished in the top 10 in the NFL in total yards and points in two of the past three seasons. Meanwhile, Michigan's offense finished top-three in the Big Ten in points and rushing yards in each of the past three seasons.

After receiving just 26 carries in his freshman campaign (2020), Corum rushed for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns on 6.7 yards per carry as Michigan's No. 2 running back in 2021 behind Hassan Haskins, who went on to be a fourth-round draft pick. Corum then blossomed into one of the country's most productive backs.

In his first season as the team's primary back (2022), Corum rushed for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns on 5.9 yards per carry. Then, last season, he rushed for 1,245 yards and 27 touchdowns on 4.8 yards per carry. Corum finished seventh in Heisman Voting in 2022 and ninth in 2023.

The Wolverines won the Big Ten for a third consecutive season in 2023 and then went on to win the College Football Playoff National Championship, beating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the semifinals and the Washington Huskies in the championship game. Corum had two combined touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) against Alabama and ran for 134 yards (6.4 yards per carry) and two touchdowns against Washington.

Corum committed to Michigan in 2019 as a four-star recruit. He explained the role that Harbaugh played in convincing him to play for Michigan, as opposed to its arch-rival.

"I took two official visits. I wanted to commit before my senior year of high school. I took one to Ohio State, and then I took my next one to Michigan," Corum said. "I committed on [the] spot. I went up to coach Harbaugh's office, I said 'I'm coming.' It was because of his coaching style, his demeanor for the game, his love for the game, his passion for his players. I was like 'You know what? I'm gonna be a Wolverine.'"

After nine seasons on the sideline for his alma mater, Harbaugh returned to the NFL this offseason (he coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011-14), becoming the new head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers, who share SoFi Stadium with the Rams. McVay is entering his eighth season at the helm with the Rams, with the team sporting a 70-45 regular-season record and a 7-4 postseason record, highlighted by winning Super Bowl LVI.

