Rams, Bills, Broncos top Cowherd's Week 1 Herd Hierarchy

Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season is set to kick off Thursday night as the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium.

Both teams have massive expectations heading into this year's campaign, but the same can be said for the Denver Broncos after their acquisition of Russell Wilson, or the Los Angeles Chargers after acquiring two of the top defenders in the league in Khalil Mack and J.C. Jackson.

On the latest episode of "The Herd," Colin Cowherd ranked his top 10 teams heading into Week 1.

Let's dive into the list.

10. San Francisco 49ers

2021 record: 10-7, lost NFC Championship Game

Colin's thoughts: "I think the Niners may have the first or second-best roster in the league, but you and I and everybody wonders, can Trey Lance do it? Kyle Shanahan has been brutally transparent. He's said multiple times that Lance has been inconsistent and wishes they had more practice time. So for that reason, I put them at 10."

9. Minnesota Vikings

2021 record: 8-9, missed playoffs

Colin's thoughts: "I think Minnesota is the most underrated team in the league. They go from a defensive coach to an offensive coach - I think that helps Kirk Cousins. Between Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, I think they have one of the best groups of talent in the NFL. They improved their pass rush in a division with Aaron Rodgers, and that's crucial."

8. Arizona Cardinals

2021 season: 11-6, lost in wild-card round

Colin's thoughts: "Seattle is now tanking in the division, so there are two wins there. James Conner, Marquise Brown, Zach Ertz and an offensive coach. You may have questions about how their season ended, but they were on fire the last couple of years in September and October. I know in those months when Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury are healthy, they're going to score a ton of points. Don't forget - we thought they were the best team in the league last year through the first seven games.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 season: 13-4, lost in divisional round

Colin's thoughts: "I do not like what's happened to the interior of their offensive line. But the NFC is weaker, their division is really weak, and they are going to win a lot of games through that defensive front and Tom Brady."

6. Cincinnati Bengals

2021 season: 10-7, lost in Super Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "I know everybody bails on Super Bowl losers, but they have three new projected starters on the interior of the offensive line, and I like all of them. They were leading the Rams with two minutes to go in the Super Bowl, so this is a really good football team, and they can play from behind. They can play with a lead. They're returning 10 of 11 starters on defense. I like the way they are built."

5. Los Angeles Chargers

2021 season: 9-8, missed playoffs

Colin's thoughts: "God, I love their offensive line, Justin Herbert, and the weapons. They added Khalil Mack as an edge rusher and J.C. Jackson at corner, who's probably the best No. 2 corner in the league. I think this is a potential Super Bowl team.

4. Kansas City Chiefs

2021 season: 12-5, lost AFC Championship Game

Colin's thoughts: "Here's what worries me: they gave up about six yards per play last year. The third worst in the league. You can move on them. I worry about that, but they bring back all of their offensive line. Also, they're an overtime loss away from three-straight Super Bowl appearances. You can get to the Super Bowl without a dominating defense.

3. Denver Broncos

2021 season: 7-10, missed playoffs

Colin's thoughts: "I like their defense. They have a much better pass rush than Kansas City this year, which relies heavily on Chris Jones. They also have two excellent corners and a young stud safety. We know Russell Wilson is good. They've got talent, speed and size. Broncos at three.

2. Buffalo Bills

2021 season: 12-5, lost in divisional round

Colin's thoughts: "I had them at one three weeks ago. I worry about close games, I worry about their offensive line, and I worry about a defensive head coach in an offensive-leaning league. Is that the difference between beating Kansas City and losing to Kansas City? However, there's not much I don't like about them. I have them winning the Super Bowl.

1. Los Angeles Rams

2021 season: 12-5, won Super Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "The Rams had the best camp. I don't think their offensive line will be as good without Andrew Whitworth, so they won't be as good up front, but they're still fine. They're excellent at tackle and center. I think this is a really good football team, but repeating is really tough, which is why I have them only getting to the Super Bowl."

