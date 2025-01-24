National Football League Raiders hiring Super Bowl-winning head coach Pete Carroll Published Jan. 24, 2025 11:02 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Las Vegas Raiders have reportedly reached an agreement with former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll to become the team's next head coach.

ESPN was the first to report Friday that a three-year deal with a fourth-year team option had been struck with the Super Bowl-winning coach.

According to earlier reports, the Raiders were eyeing Carroll as the replacement for recently fired Antonio Pierce, after a failed first year at the helm in which Las Vegas went 4-13 and finished in fourth place in the AFC West.

The 73-year-old Carroll boasts a national championship title with USC at the college ranks as well as a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. He stepped down as head coach in Seattle in January 2024 and moved to an advisor role.

