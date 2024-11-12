National Football League QB Stock Market Week 11: Russell Wilson, Mike Tomlin proving everyone wrong Updated Nov. 12, 2024 1:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Remember — back in Week 3 — when we thought we had a quarterback crisis?

Remember when the league's signal-callers were off to one of the worst collective starts in NFL history?

Suffice it to say they're doing just fine now. It wasn't like there weren't a few stinkers this week. (Yes, Jared Goff, I'm obviously talking about you.) But, come on, Will Levis threw for two touchdowns this week. Kyler Murray had three total touchdowns. Jalen Hurts had four. Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow (who played each other) combined for eight.

It was an awesome week for most quarterbacks. Let's get into it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Welcome back to the QB Stock market, where we weigh the most recent performances with 30% importance, while applying 70% to the rest of 2024. One question holds importance above all others: What have you done for your team lately?

Previous weeks: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens (⬆️ 1)

I keep watching Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow and Kyler Murray, and I think, this guy could really win the MVP. But then I flick over to Lamar Jackson's tape, and I'm reminded: No one can catch Lamar.

He is really in a class of his own. He proved that again this past week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Of all people, Mike Tomlin got onto the topic of Lamar this week. After beating the Washington Commanders, the Steelers coach was asked how Jayden Daniels compared to Jackson.

"Man, be real slow comparing people to Lamar Jackson," Tomlin said. "That's a multi-time MVP. That's Mr. Jackson. We'll see Mr. Jackson in a few days."

The dude knows not to poke the bear.

Let's just look at the counting stats for Lamar: 2,669 passing yards (2nd), 24 passing touchdowns (1st), two interceptions (T-2nd among full-time starters). And then there's the 538 rushing yards and the two rushing touchdowns. He's a two-time MVP and yet has continued to evolve. The Ravens acquired Diontae Johnson in hopes of boosting the receiving corps, but Jackson is doing just fine boosting them himself. If Johnson does end up being the threat they hope he can be, then Lamar will only get better.

2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills (⬇️ 1)

3. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals (↔)

4. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles (⬆️ 2)

5. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers (↔)

By most measurements, Herbert is coming short of what he did last season.

Fewer passes per game. Fewer touchdowns per game. Fewer yards per game. But the efficiency stats have seen a boost. His interception percentage is down. His yards per attempt are up. Most important, when you watch Herbert, he looks like Jim Harbaugh lifted a weight off his shoulders.

You'd think that getting rid of the QBs top two WRs (Keenan Allen and Mike Williams) would actually put more on Herbert. He might have the urge to be the whole offense. But, no. The departure of the star wideouts has helped Harbaugh transition the offense into its run-first identity (while — bonus! — getting the salary cap back into a healthy spot). Herbert has quietly elevated a cast of unproven wideouts, with production from rookie Ladd McConkey, Joshua Palmer and Quinton Johnson, previously trending the way of a bust.

It's not like he's put away his rocket-launcher arm. He has thrown 13 big-time passes since Week 7, the most in the NFL, per PFF . The exciting version of Justin Herbert is still there. We're just seeing less of him and more of the run game. That doesn't mean he's playing any worse. It felt a bit like Herbert was toiling away on an irrelevant Chargers team last year. Even with Herbert serving in a uniquely limited role, this is indubitably better than what he was last year.

6. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders (⬇️ 2)

7. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs (⬇️ 1)

8. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals (⬆️ 6)

9. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (⬇️ 1)

Even when you're the picture of good health, you can get a stomach bug.

Even when you're the NFL's most efficient pocket passer, you can throw five interceptions in a game, apparently.

But that's what I think this was: a momentary lapse that's not a symptom of something more serious. Don't get me wrong, the Texans have a great defense. DeMeco Ryans has his ways of messing with quarterbacks. But you could see Goff getting his act together in the second half and, by next week, we will all have likely forgotten that any of this happened.

Afterward, Goff spun the dumpster-fire performance like it was a lesson learned.

"Hey, if that ain't a [expletive] lesson [that] it ain't over till it's over, that's f---ing what it is, boys," Goff said in the locker room. "Way to f---ing fight all day. We're [expletive] different. We're [expletive] different than all 31 (teams) in this league. Alright? Way to [expletive] go."

Love me a little quarterback propaganda.

10. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers (⬆️ 1)

It's weird to say, but I think we can all agree that we wanted Purdy to do less.

I don't know if it was pressure from his contract status. I don't know if he felt like he's had to do more with all the injuries to skill players. I don't know if he thought he had to evolve this year. But he's pushed himself too far and created problems for himself and the 49ers.

His performance against the Buccaneers was far from perfect. But it was a step back into the point guard role that San Francisco needs Purdy to play. This isn't to say that someday he won't be an elite QB. He can be more than a system quarterback. But even with Jake Moody missing three kicks, Purdy managed to set up the 49ers for a win. He chipped away at the Tampa defense with help from Christian McCaffrey, who finally returned from injury. Purdy was 25 of 36 for a season-high 353 yards and two touchdown passes.

That's the version of Purdy that'll get this 49ers team back into contention.

11. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (⬇️ 1)

12. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans (⬇️ 3)

13. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (⬆️ 5)

The moonballs are back, baby.

Tomlin knew better than all of us.

The Steelers are humming with Wilson, now 3-0 since (controversially) replacing Justin Fields.

This week, Wilson completed only 14 of 28 attempts against the Commanders defense. But he had three passing touchdowns, including skyball touchdowns to receivers Mike Williams and George Pickens.

They're the perfect receivers for this revitalized version of Wilson. Pickens might be the most acrobatic receiver in the NFL. Williams isn't the guy that he once was, but he secured the game-winning touchdown despite playing just nine snaps in his Steelers debut. That ain't bad for a guy that looked totally washed for the Jets. New York has that effect on people (See: Aaron Rodgers). Just like Denver (see: Wilson last year). And Pittsburgh has a way of guiding these veterans back to the fountain of youth.

14. Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons (⬇️ 2)

15. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins (⬆️ 1)

16. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams (⬇️ 3)

17. Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks (↔)

18. Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings (⬇️ 2)

I have to give credit to Darnold for pulling out a win.

*swipes credit card*

OK, all done there? Because, holy crap, that was a terrible performance.

This is the Jaguars we're talking about. Their secondary is an abomination. Even Caleb Williams, operating one of the NFL's most broken offenses, figured out how to put up four passing touchdowns on Jacksonville.

Darnold has gotten progressively worse over the past five weeks. I'm not wholly losing faith in him — or the Vikings. They have too many talented players and too many brilliant coaches. But I will say this: I bet coach Kevin O'Connell wishes he had a healthy J.J. McCarthy. Because Darnold might be turning a corner and not in a good way. Has the league figured him out? Is O'Connell handcuffed to a QB who can't adapt?

19. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers (↔)

20. Drake Maye, New England Patriots (↔)

21. Derek Carr, New Orleans Saints (⬆️ 1)

22. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos (⬆️ 7)

23. Will Levis, Tennessee Titans (new)

24. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets (⬇️ 3)

25. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers (⬆️ 1)

26. Jameis Winston, Cleveland Browns (⬇️ 2)

27. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears (⬆️ 1)

28. Mac Jones, Jacksonville Jaguars (new)

29. Joe Flacco, Indianapolis Colts (⬇️ 2)

30. Gardner Minshew, Las Vegas Raiders (⬆️ 1)

31. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys (new)

32. Daniel Jones, New York Giants (↔)

Prior to joining FOX Sports as an NFL reporter and columnist, Henry McKenna spent seven years covering the Patriots for USA TODAY Sports Media Group and Boston Globe Media. Follow him on Twitter at @henrycmckenna .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share