NFL preseason: Trevor Lawrence faces Cowboys and other top moments

36 mins ago

The NFL preseason is ending with a bang, as six games take center stage throughout Sunday.

First, the Dallas Cowboys host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, Joe Burrow makes his return as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Miami Dolphins. At the same time, the Las Vegas Raiders visit the San Francisco 49ers.

Later, all eyes will be on the quarterback battle between Cam Newton and Mac Jones as the New England Patriots go toe-to-toe with the New York Giants.

The day's action wraps up with the Atlanta Falcons hosting the Cleveland Browns.

Which players will make an impression in the final dress rehearsal ahead of the 2021 regular season?

Here are the top moments from Sunday's preseason action:

Cowboys vs. Jaguars

Strong opening

Lawrence settled in early against the Cowboys, completing his first three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

The No. 1 overall pick set the tone with a pretty pass to Phillip Dorsett on second-and-4.

Later. on third-and-4, Lawrence found Pharoh Cooper for an easy, 18-yard pitch and catch up the sideline.

A pump fake from the 21-year-old QB set the table for the score, giving the Jags an early lead.

Along for the ride

Lawrence continued to roll against Dallas' inviting defense, hooking up with Laviska Shenault Jr. on a quick pass that the 22-year-old wideout muscled ahead for a 20-yard gain.

Shenault's efforts were rewarded a few plays later, when Lawrence found him on the left edge of the end zone for a TD.

With the extra-point attempt successful, the Jaguars jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter.

And with that, Lawrence's day ended on a high note. He finished 11-for-12 for 139 yards and a pair of TDs with a 154.5 passer rating.

Oh, and one epic hair flip.

