National Football League 2025 Packers game-by-game predictions: Can Green Bay improve vs. division rivals? Updated Jun. 5, 2025 9:57 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Green Bay Packers are a curious team, and not easy to project.

Last year, the Packers went 1-5 in division games in the NFC North but still managed to finish 11-6 overall, something never seen before in 23 seasons since the NFL's current divisional model started in 2002. There have been 100 teams that finished 1-5 in their division, and the average total wins for those teams was just 4.95. The only teams with winning records were the 2009 Texans (9-7) and 2023 Bengals (9-8), neither making the playoffs.

So last year's Packers had five of their six losses come against Philadelphia, Detroit and Minnesota — which all won at least 14 games — and then went 11-1 against everybody else. What's more, of those six division games, five were decided by a field goal or less, including two losses on kicks as time expired, so they were really close to finishing, say, 3-3 in division and 13-4 overall.

The NFC North, of course, went 0-3 in the playoffs, so it's hard to know whether it was the best division in the NFL or one that underachieved in the postseason. Or both. The Bears should be improved under new coach Ben Johnson, the Lions lost both coordinators and the Vikings are relying on an unknown commodity in second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Where do the Packers fit in? Almost certainly as a playoff team, but maybe not good enough to dethrone Detroit, especially if the Lions can avoid the defensive injuries that limited them in 2024.

Let's break down Green Bay's 2025 schedule game by game.

Week 1: vs. Lions, Sunday, Sept. 7

GB -115, DET -105

The 2025 season could look a lot like last year, when the Packers opened 6-2 but faded down the stretch, losing three of their last five. Last season started with a road loss at the Eagles, and this is another daunting opener, at home against Detroit. Last year's game at Lambeau wasn't close — a 24-6 lead for Detroit with four minutes left. This should be closer to their second matchup last season, which came down to a Lions field goal to win at the buzzer, but I think Detroit wins a close one.

ADVERTISEMENT

Result: Loss, 0-1 record

Week 2: vs. Commanders, Thursday, Sept. 11

GB -125, WSH +105

In a short week, the Packers face an early Thursday night showdown with Washington, two of the best second-tier NFC teams trying to challenge Detroit and Philadelphia for the conference crown. The winner will most likely be seen as a top-10 team. Green Bay had the NFL's No. 6 scoring defense last year and went 11-0 in the regular season when holding opponents to 23 points or fewer. Can the Packers hold Washington that low? I think they can.

Result: Win, 1-1

Week 3: at Browns, Sunday, Sept. 21

GB -250, CLE +205

This will be one of Green Bay's easiest wins of the year. It's hard to peg who Cleveland's quarterback will be in Week 3 — the early edge might go to more experienced options like Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett, neither of whom should threaten the Packers. Green Bay was just 9-8 on the road the past two years, and this season is a chance to improve on that, especially early on.

Result: Win, 2-1

Week 4: at Cowboys, Sunday, Sept. 28

GB -120, DAL +100

There could be some desperation for Dallas here. If the Cowboys lose at Chicago the week before, they're likely 1-2 entering this game, so avoiding a 1-3 hole would be important, knowing how insanely hard the second half of their schedule is. This is a Sunday night game in Dallas, a high-profile opportunity for Green Bay, which has won the past five meetings between these two. The last time the Packers lost in Dallas was in 2007, with Brett Favre as the starting quarterback. I think that streak continues.

Result: Win, 3-1

Week 5: Bye

Week 6: vs. Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 12

GB -142, CIN +120

Green Bay's home slate is ridiculous, with the tough division opponents, plus the Eagles, Ravens, Commanders and Bengals. Cincinnati's defense will still be bad, so look for a high-scoring game here. The Packers have lost three home games in each of Jordan Love's two seasons as starter, and I think this is one that gets away.

Result: Loss, 3-2

Week 7: at Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 19

GB -122, AZ +102

In the first eight games last year, Arizona's defense ranked 27th in points allowed, but in the last nine games, the Cardinals ranked sixth, which bodes well for their chances to compete in Jonathan Gannon's third season. The Packers were part of that bad first half for Arizona, jumping out to a 24-0 lead on the way to a 34-13 victory. They kept Kyler Murray in check that day, and I think they'll be able to do it again.

Result: Win, 4-2

Week 8: at Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 26

GB -120, PIT +100

This could (should?) be the biggest individual revenge game of the 2025 season, at least if Aaron Rodgers eventually signs with Pittsburgh as expected. It'd be a much bigger deal if it were at Lambeau, but the idea of Rodgers facing the Packers is compelling. One potential advantage for Green Bay: New Steelers receiver DK Metcalf has had three quiet games against the Packers in his career, totaling 10 catches for 113 yards and zero touchdowns. Green Bay should be able to take care of Rodgers.

Result: Win, 5-2

Could Aaron Rodgers face the Packers for the first time since his last game with Green Bay, a loss to the Lions on Jan. 8, 2023? (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Week 9: vs. Panthers, Sunday, Nov. 2

GB -340, CAR +270

In 30 NFL starts, Carolina's Bryce Young has only one 300-yard game — and it came against the Packers last year. He threw for two touchdowns in the final eight minutes, but the Panthers ultimately lost on a field goal as time expired. Carolina should be improved this year, but Young is 1-14 on the road in his career, and I don't think that leads to a Panthers win at Lambeau.

Result: Win, 6-2

Week 10: vs. Eagles, Monday, Nov. 10

GB +100, PHI -120

If Green Bay is indeed 6-2 at this point, then this is a monster game at home on Monday night against the defending Super Bowl champs. The Eagles beat the Packers twice last year, including a playoff game in which Love threw three interceptions in a 22-10 loss. This will likely be closer to last year's season opener in Brazil, when the Eagles won 34-29 in a tight game with seven lead changes. It's a huge opportunity for the Packers, but we'll play it safe and have them fall short.

Result: Loss, 6-3

Week 11: at Giants, Sunday, Nov. 16

GB -198, NYG +164

This might be the Packers' only game against a rookie quarterback in 2025, and that's only if Jaxson Dart is starting ahead of veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston by this point. There could already be a coaching change in New York by now. Don't take this game lightly — the Giants actually beat the Packers in both 2022 and 2023, though those were both big Saquon Barkley games and that won't be a problem in 2025. This should be another easy victory on the road.

Result: Win, 7-3

Week 12: vs. Vikings, Sunday, Nov. 23

GB -175, MIN +145

Here's what's really cool about the 2025 schedule: Five of the six divisional games for the Packers are jammed into the final seven weeks of the season, so the division could easily hinge on who is able to dominate those games. Green Bay, again, went 1-5 in-division last year, and it's hard to imagine that happening again. The Packers went 11-6 overall and were the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoffs, but that's a rarity, and this is the kind of game that could help them gain a higher seed as a wild card.

Result: Win, 8-3

Week 13: at Lions, Thursday, Nov. 27

GB +124, DET -148

A short week and a road trip to Detroit is not doing the Packers any favors. This is maybe the hardest stretch of Green Bay's schedule, with four of the last six on the road, three of them against 2024 playoff teams. A year ago, the Packers were 9-3 and went to Detroit, led in the fourth quarter on Josh Jacobs' third touchdown run, only to lose on a field goal as time expired. Green Bay would lose three of five to finish the regular season, and there's a real risk of something similar here.

Result: Loss, 8-4

Week 14: vs. Bears, Sunday, Dec. 7

GB -185, CHI +154

Last year's Packers-Bears games were both thrillers, with Green Bay winning on a Love touchdown with four minutes left, then two lead changes in the final minute and Chicago winning at Lambeau in the regular-season finale. These two square off twice in three weeks, and a sweep could be disastrous for the losing team. I'm going to hedge and pick a series split like last year, with each team winning at home, but a sweep would make things much more interesting.

Result: Win, 9-4

Week 15: at Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 14

GB +102, DEN -122

The Packers have won only once ever in Denver — in overtime in 2007 on an 82-yard touchdown pass from Favre. Two years ago, Green Bay was down 16-3 late in the third quarter, got two touchdown passes from Love for the lead, only to lose on a late field goal. This could go either way, but I'll take the Broncos to hold on at their home field.

Result: Loss, 9-5

Week 16: at Bears, Saturday, Dec. 20

GB -120, CHI +100

It's nothing new, but Green Bay could spend the entire month of December out in the cold, with two home games and trips to Denver and Chicago. It's worth mentioning that Matt LaFleur was 22-4 in December/January regular-season games his first five seasons with the Packers before last year's 2-3 slide. A road win here would be huge for Green Bay, but there's certainly a world where an emerging Bears team is fighting for a playoff spot in this Saturday game, and I'll take Chicago to get the win for a season split.

Result: Loss, 9-6

Week 17: vs. Ravens, Flex Game

GB +102, BAL -122

Again, not an easy finish to this schedule. Green Bay has never faced Lamar Jackson, as he was injured in 2021 when the Packers won 31-30 on a missed two-point conversion in the final minute. Assuming Jackson plays against the Bears this fall, Green Bay will be the last NFL opponent for him to check off. He's played the other 29 teams, and he's beaten all 29, thanks to a crazy 24-4 career record against NFC teams. That makes it hard to pick the Packers, as much as they need to win here.

Result: Loss, 9-7

Week 18: at Vikings, Flex Game

GB -120, MIN +100

Could there be a playoff berth on the line between these two rivals? Green Bay went to Minnesota in Week 17 the past two years, splitting the two games and losing last season when the Packers cut a 27-10 fourth-quarter deficit to two points but couldn't get a stop for one more drive late. This could be one of the bigger Week 18 games, and it's possible the NFC North has three playoff teams, as it did last year. But what if it doesn't? We'll take the Packers, coming in from the cold, pulling out a close one.

Result: Win

Final Record prediction: 10-7

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share